Soteldo’s details at Santos

Santos announced today (11) the hiring of Yeferson Soteldo on loan. The agreement with Tigres (MEX) seemed unlikely and was much celebrated by President Andres Rueda.

The first contact with the Mexicans took place a month and a half ago, when Tigres said they had no interest in negotiating the Venezuelan on loan. A few days later, however, the situation began to change.

Tigres filled its foreign vacancies and agreed to sell Soteldo, who did not adapt well in Mexico. At first, the idea was a permanent negotiation. Towards the end of July, the club agreed to loan their 25-year-old attacking midfielder.

With the “yes” of Tigres for the loan, Santos started to negotiate salaries and purchase option. Peixe was unable to afford Soteldo’s salaries of almost R$1 million in Mexico and would like to set an affordable price for his stay. After a few days, Santos saw the perfect scenario to repatriate the number 10.

Soteldo accepted to reduce his salary and will receive R$ 400 thousand at Santos, less than Bryan Angulo. The purchase option fixed in the loan until July 2023 is 4 million dollars (R$ 20 million) for 50% of the economic rights.

Santos understands that it can make the purchase of Soteldo possible in 2023 and sees itself in complete conditions to pay the salary of the player who shone at Peixe between 2019 and 2021.

“A month and a half talking. It seemed impossible, but it got better. It was an excellent negotiation for Santos. We are very happy with this hiring”, said President Andres Rueda.

luan

President Rueda said that the negotiation for Luan with Duílio Monteiro Alves, representative of Corinthians, took seven minutes to complete. They had a coffee after meeting for the creation of Libra (League of Brazilian Football) and closed an agreement.

“Santos pays R$ 100 thousand until the end of the year. We have priority in the renewal for another year. And priority in the purchase if interested. Good operation for Santos, Corinthians and for the player”.

Vinicius Zanocelo

Santos should exercise in the coming weeks the option to buy Vinicius Zanocelo, loaned by Ferroviária until May 2023. UOL Esporte determined, the amount fixed at 2 million euros (R$ 10.6 million) will be paid in 15 installments.

“I will exercise [a compra] before the planned time. I’m negotiating a legal way to pay. It will be bought, yes,” said President Andres Rueda.

Nathan

Santos made a financial composition to make it possible to hire Nathan, a former Boavista right-back. Peixe assumed the debt of the Portuguese club with Vasco, the club that revealed the 20-year-old player.

Boavista’s share was paid off with what the Portuguese owed Santos by Jackson Porozo, a defender who is currently at Troyes (FRA). Vasco’s “slice” will be paid in 2023, in installments, if Raniel is not acquired.

The striker was loaned to Vasco until December. If Vasco wants Raniel to remain, Santos will not pay anything for Nathan. If Raniel returns, Peixe will pay the amount of around R$ 6 million in quotas.

Leo Baptistão

President Andres Rueda commented on the sale of the striker to Almería (ESP), for around R$8 million. Baptistão’s contract would end in June.

“It was good for everyone. The negotiation for his coming was difficult and he was fundamental, very fine people, but he had only 10 months of contract and wanted to go”.

Gabriel Carabajal

Santos has advanced negotiations with Argentinos Juniors (ARG) midfielder Gabriel Carabajal, but president Andres Rueda did not commit when asked by the 30-year-old.

“I only speak with a signed contract. What exists on social networks is enough. They talk about players we don’t even think about. Imagine if we did? I don’t want to feed a buzz”.

Felipe Jonathan and Lucas Braga

Left-back Felipe Jonatan is speculated at Fenerbahçe (TUR), while striker Lucas Braga is targeted by Al-Ahly (EGI), according to journalist Fábio Sormani. President Andres Rueda denied any proposal by the duo.

“Nothing, nothing came.”