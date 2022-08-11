South Korea is investigating the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

The Korean Communications Commission recently said that an investigation would be launched against Apple and Google. Companies are apparently violating local rules to transact on apps. The official date for the start of the investigation is August 16.

In addition to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the investigation will also affect the local ONE Store, which is owned by SK Group. The agency has been investigating all three app stores since May 17 and found that they allegedly violated the requirements of the country’s law passed last year.

This law allows developers to use third-party payment systems when performing in-app microtransactions. And stores can no longer force developers to just use their services. Apple and Google agreed to open platforms for third-party payment systems. And it offers a 4% discount for transactions through third-party services.

At the same time, even in South Korea, the ban on posting links to alternative payment services in apps remains. Last month, Google temporarily blocked updates to KakaoTalk, the country’s most popular instant messaging app, and because of this, the administration of which it later agreed to remove these links.

The service also complained that after Google changed the rules for making payments. Sales of special versions of emojis for the app have dropped by a third. Based on the results of the investigation, the Korean Commission can order app store owners to let their websites comply with the law’s requirements, as well as issue fines of up to 2% of annual revenue.

Source: Gizchina