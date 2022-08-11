Starring Lázaro Ramos and Paolla Oliveira, the film ‘Papai é Pop’ premieres at Cinemark Camaçari

Directed by Caio Ortiz, and Lázaro Ramos and Paola Oliveira in the cast, the comedy “Dad is Pop” debuts today (11) at cinemark of Boulevard Shopping Camacari. The film will be shown in three sessions, at 15:05, 17:40 and 20:35.

“Daddy is Pop” is a comedy for the whole family. It tells the story of Tom (Lázaro Ramos), an ordinary man who sees his life change when he becomes a father. Alongside his wife Elisa (Paolla Oliveira), Tom needs to learn in practice how to take care of his daughter, and, in the midst of fun and exciting everyday situations, he presents an inner transformation that conflicts with the way society sees a present father. . The production is freely inspired by the bestseller “O Papa é Pop”, by Marcos Piangers.

Advertising highlight-1-side

Watch the trailer:

Also this Thursday, two other films will be released. “Evil Twin” is for those who like horror, and brings the story of Rachel (Teresa Palmer), a mother grieving a tragic accident in which one of her twins lost her life. To rebuild his family, Anthony (Steve Cree) moves with his wife and their surviving son to the town where he grew up, thousands of miles from where they lived. But what was meant to be a fresh start turns into a nightmare for Rachel as she realizes her son has dark mysteries, and evil forces seek to dominate him. Nothing is what it seems, and she will have to fight to unravel what is happening.

“Evil Twin” will be shown in two sessions, all dubbed, at 5:10 pm and 9:20 pm.

Watch the trailer:

The other novelty is the long suspense “The beast”. A recently widowed man and his two teenage daughters travel to a game reserve in South Africa. However, their healing journey soon turns into a fight for survival when a bloodthirsty lion starts chasing them.

The sessions, also dubbed, will be at 18:10 and 21:00.

Watch the trailer: