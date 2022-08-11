“Start programming”; Milton Neves puts ‘expiration date’ on Vítor Pereira and points out the only possible replacement

The elimination of Corinthians of Libertadores, with two defeats against Flamengo and no goals scored in the two clashes, raised criticism and distrust of the faithful fans about the coach’s work Victor Pereira. However, the journalist Milton Nevesmade important notes about the coach, in his column on the UOL Esporte portal.

Milton supports the work of the Portuguese coach. For the journalist, Vítor Pereira does not have the highlight of Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, however, he is much better than other Lusitanian bets on Brazilian pitches: “He is not as weak as some who worked here, like Paulo Sousa, Jesualdo Ferreira, Sá Pinto, Luís Castro, among others. That’s why I see the tantrum that some Corinthians fans created with VP after the black-and-white elimination of Libertadores against Flamengo as exaggerated”.

The journalist also makes a controversial remark about the first match of the decision against the team from Rio de Janeiro, believing that VAR would be an important help for Flamengo: “We need to be realistic: Timão was a huge underdog against the Gávea team. And the task, which was already very complicated, became even more difficult after the strength that Rubro-Negro received from VAR in Itaquera. This psychologically hindered the VP’s men a lot, who even played a good game and deserved at least the draw at Maracanã”.

Although Milton Neves believes that Vitor Pereira should be supported by Coringão’s board, due to the fact that the Alvinegra team is still under construction, the journalist puts an expiration date on the Portuguese’s work: “The coach needs to be supported even in case of defeat for Palmeiras, in the Derby next Saturday. And for the same reason: Abel Ferreira’s Verdão is 30 times better than Vítor Pereira’s still-in-form group. And he should only be charged, and with great justice, if he really falls from the Copa do Brasil to Atlético-GO. Then, yes, it would be a shameful result and worthy of much criticism. But even so, it’s silly to think about firing him at this point in the championship. What are you going to change?”

The analysis ends with a skeptical look at Alvinegras claims and indicates who is the only ideal name to replace Vítor Pereira: “Timão will not fight in any way for the Brasileirão, which already belongs to Palmeiras, and will, in fact, need to start schedule for next year. So, yes, I believe that replacing Vítor Pereira should be considered. And that if it is to rehire Tite, who will already leave the selection. If that is not possible, frankly, it would even be better to keep VP than to look for some other name out there”.