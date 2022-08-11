Steve Martin’s career to be the subject of A24 documentary

According to The Hollywood Reporterthe producer A24 is developing a documentary about the actor and comedian Steve Martin.

Currently in the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building‘, the star is well known for his work on ‘The Bride’s Father‘ (nineteen ninety), ‘Too much faith doesn’t smell good‘ (1992), ‘Lost in New York‘ (1999), ‘the pickaxes‘ (1999), ‘Twelve is too much‘ (2005) and so many other hits.

Fruit of a partnership with Apple TV+the documentary will be divided into two parts, alternating between Martin’s life and career.

Still without a title and premiere date, the production will be directed by Morgan Nevillethe award-winning filmmaker Oscar and responsible for documentaries’One Step from Stardom‘ and ‘Abstract: The Art of Design‘ and ‘Keith Richards: Under the Influence‘.

In an interview with the portal, martin said the project:

“It will be very fun and exciting. It’s someone else’s view of me, which is always curious. They found a bunch of stuff from my files.”

In 2007, martin published a memoir called ‘Born Standing Up‘, which chronicled his years as a stand-up comedian. stand-up.

In November of this year, a book entitled ‘Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions‘ will be hitting shelves and should also contain records from Martin’s film career.

Currently, the star is nominated in three categories of the Emmy per ‘Only Murders in the Building‘, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Remembering that the 2nd season of the comedy is now available on Star+

Nathan Lane will reprise his role as Teddy Dimas in the new episodes.

In addition to lanethe next cycle will also bring Amy Schumer like an over-exaggerated version of herself, Dear Delevingne like Alice, a sophisticated insider of the art world that becomes involved in the latest mystery of podcasters investigated, and Shirley MacLaine as Bunny’s mother, the most recent murder of the Arconia building.

The plot follows three strangers who share an obsession with the true crime genre and who suddenly find themselves involved in a real-life crime. When a gruesome death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio – made up of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) – begins to suspect murder and uses his knowledge of true crime to investigate the case. But it doesn’t take long for the trio to realize that an assassin may be living among them and that they are therefore in danger. Now, they’ll have to race to decipher the clues and discover the truth – before it’s too late.

The series was created by martin and John Hoffman.

