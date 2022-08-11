Suffering and partying: Scarpa’s reactions in Palmeiras’ dressing room during penalties | palm trees

Expelled in the second half of the duel between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, for the return game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores, last Wednesday, at Allianz Parque, Gustavo Scarpa had to follow the penalty shootout, won by Verdão by 6 to 5, from the locker room.
Wearing a club coat and listening to music with headphones, the midfielder, one of the main highlights of the season, had a night of cheering in front of the TV in the dressing room at Allianz Parque. He suffered, he sang, he gave tips to Weverton to defend…
Suffering and partying: Scarpa’s reactions in the locker room during penalties
In a different way, Scarpa joined the more than 40 thousand present at the stadium in apprehending the penalties. In addition to him, who received the red card in the second half, Danilo was sent off in the first half. Verdão held the 0-0 in a heroic way and advanced on penalties.
On the field, the other players, the coaching staff and the crowd present also experienced the same apprehension, followed by an explosion of joy, as shown in the sequence of photos from the classification. Now, Verdão is waiting for the winner of Estudiantes x Athletico-PR to know who will win in the semifinals.
Scarpa sees penalties in the locker rooms in Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG – Photo: Reproduction
Palmeiras beat Atlético-MG in penalty kicks last Wednesday, after a 0-0 draw in normal time, and qualified for the Libertadores semifinals. Now, awaits the winner of Estudiantes x Athletico-PR.
Allianz Parque received 40,433 fans. Verdão played with two players less: Danilo was sent off in the first half, and Gustavo Scarpa received a red card in the second half. In stoppage time, Galo also lost Vargas, by expulsion.
See the images of the festão do Verdão:
Palmeiras’ starting lineup against Atlético-MG — Photo: Cesar Greco
Danilo is sent off in the first half — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Abel Ferreira complained a lot about the refereeing throughout the game — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Atlético-MG, with one more, pressed — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Veiga tried to surprise with a free-kick, but had no luck — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Weverton was the main hope in the penalty shootout — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Weverton and Gustavo Gómez in the heroic classification of Palmeiras in the Libertadores — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Weverton, from Palmeiras, defends Rubens, from Atlético-MG – Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Another angle of Weverton’s save on Rubens’ penalty — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Weverton celebrates a saved penalty — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Weverton and Gómez celebrate in Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Weverton celebrates the classification of Palmeiras in the Libertadores – Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Rony celebrates with the Palmeiras commission — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Piquerez, Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Piquerez, Palmeiras vs Atlético — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Gustavo Scarpa celebrates after Palmeiras x Atlético, after seeing the final stretch in the locker room — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga after Palmeiras vs Atlético — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Rony, Palmeiras vs Atlético — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Palmeiras fans in a game against Atlético-MG — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Palmeiras players after qualifying against Atlético-MG — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras
🎧 Listen to the ge Palmeiras podcast🎧
+ Read more news about Palmeiras