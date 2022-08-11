‘Sun tax’: You have less than six months to install solar before the new charge starts

If you are thinking of installing solar energy photovoltaic system in your home, you better hurry. You blinked, and now there are less than six months to go before the charge that has been dubbed “taxation of the sun”.

Anyone who installs solar panels at home from January 7, 2023 to generate energy in an on-grid system (connected to the electricity grid) will bear the distribution costs, a charge that is still not carried out today.

But those who purchase their solar energy generation system before that date will remain exempt from the so-called “sun tax” until 2045. Thus, to ensure maximum savings on the electricity bill, the best thing for those thinking of installing solar panels at home , is to do it before the beginning of next year.

In a series of articles here in Seu Dinheiro, I have already shown that generating solar energy with current rules can reduce the electricity bill by up to 90% and that the investment pays for itself in a period that varies from two to five years, depending on the type of generation (whether photovoltaic or heliothermic) and the cost of electricity in the location where the user lives.

But remember that installing solar panels at home is not possible or advantageous for everyone. See here if it’s for you.

The Legal Framework of the Distributed Generation

The collection of distribution costs for those who generate their own energy from renewable sources is contained in Law No. 14,300/2022, the Legal Framework for Distributed Generation, published on January 7 of this year.

The new legislation was well received by entities in the sector for bringing rules and legal certainty to solar and wind generation on its own, but it also ended up making the modality a little more expensive with this new charge.

Before the law, those who adopted solar energy at home, for example, were exempt from distribution costs indefinitely, which contributed to the great savings obtained in the electricity bill. Now, with the introduction of the “sun tax”, this economy will be reduced.

The legal framework, however, also set a deadline for new solar generators to take advantage of the old rule, followed by a transition period.

The exemption will remain valid until 2045 for all those users who install an on-grid photovoltaic system within 12 months of the publication of the new Law, on January 7, 2022, as well as for those who already had a system installed before that date. .

This means that, until January 7, 2023, those who adopt solar energy at home will remain free from the “sun tax” and will benefit from the maximum possible savings on their electricity bill for the next 22 years.

Considering that a photovoltaic panel system has a useful life of 25 to 30 years, this means that it is still possible to maintain the exemption for almost the entire life of the equipment. For those who already had solar panels at home before the legal framework, the absence of charging will probably last until the end of the equipment’s useful life.

After January 7th of next year, we enter a seven-year transition period where there will be a staggered billing of distribution costs for new projects. The full charge should only be made from 2029.

Companies that sell photovoltaic energy generation equipment believe that the proximity of the deadline to guarantee the exemption will lead demand to explode this year.

The distributor NeoSolar, for example, expects to triple, in 2022, the sale of kits with microinverters, essential equipment for on-grid installation, in the race to take advantage of the benefit.

subsidy? Understand why distribution will be charged

The on grid systems are the only ones that are really financially viable for common residential consumers, constituting the majority of solar energy systems adopted in Brazil.

They are different from off-grid systems, which are independent and not connected to the grid, but which require batteries to store the generated energy, which makes their costs prohibitive.

Thus, on grid systems use the distribution network to inject energy generated, but not used, in order to obtain credits that can be deducted from the electricity bill.

In addition, in times of low or low light, when it is not possible to generate their own energy, these homes use the distribution system to obtain the energy they need.

As a result, the exemption from charging for distribution was seen as a kind of subsidy for distributed generation, which would not be desirable, given that it would oblige all consumers to finance the distribution network for the people and companies that generate their own energy. and use it, but without paying for it.

On the other hand, critics of the institution of this charge for those who generate their own energy called it “sun tax”, as they believe that, even if they partially use the distribution network, they would be releasing the energy generation and distribution system by consuming much of the energy generated, in addition to contributing to a cleaner energy matrix, which would be socially desirable in times of reduced greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts in general.

In any case, the argument that distribution should be charged from consumers and companies that install their own solar energy generation systems won.

Entities that represent companies operating in the distributed generation segment, however, are in favor of creating the legal framework.

The Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar) says that the established transition rules “soften” the impact on the payback time of systems with closer implementation deadlines.

In addition, the changes are more favorable than in other places in the world where the rules are being revised, such as California (USA), Nevada (USA) and the Netherlands, says the entity.

See also: SOLAR ENERGY ON GRID? OFF GRID? Solar panels help you SAVE up to 90% on your LIGHT BILL

The institution of charging for distribution costs will not eliminate the advantage of solar energy from the point of view of saving on the electricity bill, but it will reduce it.

Recently, Seu Dinheiro asked Rodrigo Freire, CEO of Holu, a platform that allows you to budget photovoltaic solar energy projects with several suppliers and make the contracting online, made a simulation based on the new rules to estimate the impact of charging for those who install panels photovoltaics at home from 2023, without the benefit of the exemption.

He took as a parameter a residence that consumes R$ 500 of electricity per month and whose average savings on the electricity bill, with the adoption of solar energy according to the old rules, is 95%, with the injection of 70% of the energy generated in the network.

Within the proposed scaling system with charging a percentage of only 15% of the tariff in the first year (2023) to 90% in the last year (2028), reaching 100% of the charge in 2029, this user’s savings already according to the rules will drop to 93% in the first year to 78% when full billing takes place.

In other words, if this hypothetical user, who would have a 95% savings without charging the tariff, installs solar panels only starting next year, his energy bill savings will drop to around 80% over the years. , but it is still a very significant drop.