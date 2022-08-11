SVU” will address Johnny Depp’s case against Amber Heard







Photo: Disclosure / NBC / Modern Popcorn

Season 24 of “Law & Order: SVU” will apparently have an episode based on Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard. The theme was evoked in images from the series’ recordings in New York, which began to circulate on social media this week.

In the images, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears escorting the unknown character of Goldani Telles (“Bunheads”) in front of a courthouse where several protesters are divided with posters of “Team Austin” and “Team Kelsey”, referring to the trial. of the former couple of actors, which became a fan club dispute between May and June this year. One of the posters, which reads “I Stand with Austin”, refers directly to the hashtag #IStandWithJohnnyDepp, which was in vogue during the process.

Neither the Universal Studio nor the American network NBC confirmed the theme, but the production of Dick Wolf has a history of basing its episodes on real cases. others.

Currently in production, the 24th season of “Law & Order: SVU” will premiere in September in the US.

In Brazil, the series is broadcast on the pay channel Universal and available in streaming on the Globoplay platform.