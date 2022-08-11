Synopsis, Cast and Trailer of the Afternoon Session

Estimated reading time: two minutes

This Thursday (11), Globo’s Afternoon Session shows Questão de Tempo (2013). In short, it is a British production, of the romantic-fantastic-comedy genre. The script and direction is by Richard Curtis. The story will air at 3:30 pm, right after the screening of a chapter of O Cravo e a Rosa.

A Matter of Time Synopsis

At the age of 21, Tim discovers a big secret – all the men in his family can travel through time – which he plans to take advantage of. Traveling to London, he falls in love with Mary, but exaggerates his travels to the past in an attempt to make their relationship perfect.

Cast

In the cast, Domhnall Gleeson is Tim Lake; Rachel McAdams is Mary; Bill Nighy is James Lake; and Tom Hollander is Harry Chapman. Meanwhile, Lindsay Duncan is Mary Lake; Margot Robbie is Charlotte; Lydia Wilson is Kit Kat; and Richard Cordery is Uncle Desmond.

Also, Joshua McGuire is Rory; Tom Hughes is Jimmy Kincade; Vanessa Kirby is Joanna; Will Merrick is Jay. Finally, Lisa Eichhorn is Jean; and Richard Griffiths and Richard E. Grant also appear in the film.

Trailer

A Matter of Time Ticket Office

The film had a budget of $12 million, while its revenue reached $87,100,449.

What did the critics think of the film?

On the website Rotten Tomatoes, the film received 70% from 165 critics. Meanwhile, among the audience that watched, 81% liked the production. The critical consensus states that: ‎”Beautifully shot and unabashedly candid, ‎‎A Matter of Time finds director Richard Curtis at his most sentimental”.‎

Where to watch A Matter of Time

If you want to watch the movie uninterrupted, know that it is available on Star+ or Amazon Prime Video. In addition, you can rent the title on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV or Apple TV.

