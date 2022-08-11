Taiwan expands military maneuvers after threats from China | World

This is the second day the island government has held the exercises, to signal to Beijing that Taipei is ready to defend itself in the event of an invasion. The crisis in the region intensified after the visit last week of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

According to Taiwan Eighth Army Corps spokesman Lou Woei-jye, projectiles and flares were fired as part of a defense drill on Thursday morning.

“We have two objectives with the maneuvers: the first is to certify the proper conditions of artillery and its maintenance. The second is to confirm the results of last year”, said Lou.

The exercise, which took place in Pingtung, the southernmost area of ​​the island, lasted one hour. On Tuesday (9), a similar action took place at the same location.

China, which has been carrying out military maneuvers in the region for a week, including firing missiles and constantly invading Taiwan’s air and maritime space, announced the end of the exercises, but, according to Taipei, sent planes and warships to the area. again this Thursday.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said it had detected 21 aircraft and six vessels of the Chinese Armed Forces around the Strait of Taiwanwhich divides the island from China.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said the number of China’s aircraft and ship had been drastically reduced, but said the threat of an invasion continued and said Taipei was ready to respond to an attack.

Despite announcing the end of the maneuvers, China said it would “continue with military training and preparing them for war”.

In a report published on Wednesday (10), the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, states that Beijing “will not renounce the use of force” and reserves “the option to take all necessary measures”.

“We are prepared to create a vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will not leave space for separatist activities in any way,” the white paper said.

The previous edition of the white paper on Taiwan had been published by China only in the year 2000.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spoke out on Thursday against the “one country, two systems” model that Beijing proposes for the island.

“China uses the visit of (…) Nancy Pelosi as an excuse to destroy the status quo and takes the opportunity to cause trouble, trying to create a new normal to intimidate the Taiwanese people,” said ministry spokeswoman Joanne. Or.

At the same time, the Taiwanese Affairs Bureau of the Communist Party of China said in a statement Thursday that the “(Taipei’s) rebel actions are a slap in the face and cannot stop the historic trend of reunification” with mainland China.

In Washington, Nancy Pelosi defended her visit on Wednesday, saying that she is “very proud” of her delegation and that China used its presence as a “pretext” to start the military exercises.

“We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi declared.

Taiwan often organizes military exercises in which it simulates defending against a Chinese invasion, and in July it trained to repel a sea attack in a “joint intercept operation”.

Since the 1990s, the island has moved from an autocracy to a vibrant democracy and has developed a particular Taiwanese identity.

Relations between the two parties have worsened since 2016, when current president Tsai Ing-wen, whose Democratic Progressive Party does not consider Taiwan as part of China, came to power.

The island of Taiwan was taken over by China from Japan in 1945 after World War II. But soon after, China entered Civil War, with communist and nationalist forces clashing.

The communists, led by Mao Tse-tung, won the conflict, and with that, the nationalists fled to Taiwan, took the island and declared the Nationalist Republic of China there. They claimed to be China’s legitimate government in exile.

Beijing, which has since been led by the Communist Party, claims that Taiwan remains part of its territory and that it will take it back, by force if necessary.

Over the past few decades, however, both sides have “parked” their causes: neither Beijing has attempted to invade the island, nor Taipei has gone ahead with its plans to become independent.

But that strategy has changed in recent years. Current Chinese President Xi Jinping, seeking re-election, has hardened his anti-Taiwan speech again and resumed military exercises around the island in the last year. The stance coincided with the coming to power in the United States of Democrat Joe Biden, who has consistently spoken out in favor of Taiwan independence, a subject his predecessor, Donald Trump, barely touched on.