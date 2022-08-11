Tales of the Walking Dead: Episode 1 now available!

Tales of the Walking Dead episode 1 is now available and in it we will follow the episode called “Evie/Joe“, according to the synopsis: It is the story of a journey, with a lone survivor leaving his bunker in search of another known survivor in the past. Along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is the exact opposite of him, where they band together in an attempt to find lost loved ones.

According to some critics who watched the episode in advance, the series will have a more comedic tone, different from what we are used to in the episode starring Olivia Munn and Terry Crews.

In the new series, we will see historical characters like Alpha (Samantha Morton), but also new characters played by Crews, Munn, Anthony Edwards and more.

THE AMC describes the new episodic anthology series set in the The Walking Dead (TWD) expanding: “With its original hour-long episodes focused on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse, each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view – but the stakes are high in each story, pushing indelible new characters with relentless choices and situations and threatening to life. We can see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, myths and mysteries of “The Walking Dead“.

Check out the latest trailer released below:

The first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead premiered in the US, through AMC+.

In short, we still don’t know when the series will debut on streaming, probably from Star Plus. In Brazil, eager fans should come up with alternative subtitles for the episodes. As soon as there is confirmation in Brazil, we will add the information.