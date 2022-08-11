The Beast premieres at Cine Panambi – Jornal do Oeste

Starring: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Leah JeffriesIn The Beast, Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) is a man who recently lost his wife. To grieve, he decides to return to South Africa, where he met his late wife, to spend a long-planned vacation with his two daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) at a nature reserve managed by old family friend Martin Battles ( Sharlto Copley), a wildlife biologist. But this long-awaited and peaceful rest will turn into a test of survival when a vengeance-hungry lion, the sole survivor of the bloodthirsty poachers that killed his entire herd, begins to devour any human in his path, as he considers all humans an enemy and pursues the doctor and his family across the savannah. Now, the only way to escape the beast’s clutches is to fight and survive, or kill the lion once and for all.

Thriller, Drama

From 08/11 to 08/17

Room 1

Thursday, Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 19:00 and 20:50

Saturday and Sunday: 14:20 and 20:50

