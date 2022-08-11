The Mark of Death’ and more

Eight new releases arrive in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (11). The cinephile will be able to see Idris Elba running from a lion in “The Beast”, Lázaro Ramos discovering the secrets of fatherhood in “Daddy is pop” or a group of filmmakers who want to make a porn movie on a scary farm in Texas in the horror “X : The Mark of Death”, among other stories. Check out the full schedule.

“The beast”

Idris Elba plays a recently widowed man who travels to South Africa to visit the place where he met his wife. In the company of his two teenage daughters, he goes to a nature reserve managed by a friend. Things, however, do not go as he had hoped, and he finds himself the target of a lion hunt.

“Daddy is pop”

Marcos Piangers’ best-seller hits theaters with Lázaro Ramos as Tom, a man who sees his life change with the arrival of his daughter. Raised only by his mother, he transforms and tries to understand how to be an active father. Paolla Oliveira, Elisa Lucinda, Dadá Coelho and Leandro Ramos complete the cast of the production directed by Caito Ortiz.

“pacified”

After spending years in prison for drug trafficking, Jaca (Bukassa Kabengele) returns to the community and tries to reconnect with his daughter (Cássia Nascimento), now 13, under the watchful eye of his mother (Débora Nascimento) and the new favela leaders, which is to be occupied by state security forces. The direction is by American Paxton Winters and the cast also includes José Loreto and Léa Garcia.

“Clara Sole”

Screened at the Directors’ Fortnight at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the film written and directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén tells the story of Clara, a woman who lives in a village in Costa Rica. Shy, she experiences a sexual and mystical awakening at age 40, as she begins a journey to break free from the religious and social conventions that have dominated her life.

“Haffmann’s Fate”

Set in Paris in 1942, the historical drama written and directed by Fred Cavayé follows François Mercier (Gilles Lellouche), an ordinary man who dreams of starting a family with his wife Blanche (Sara Giraudeau). Faced with the Nazi occupation, he is forced to make a deal with his boss, Joseph Haffmann (Daniel Auteuil), a jeweler, that will interfere in the lives of the three of them in a significant way.

“X: The Mark of Death”

New horror film written and directed by Ti West, from “The Devil’s House” (2009). Set in the late 1970s, the film follows a group of young filmmakers determined to make a porn movie in rural Texas. For this, they rent a farm from an elderly couple. Residents, however, will not be happy to discover the nature of the project. Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow and Martin Henderson are the protagonists.

“Evil Twin”

After a tragic accident kills one of their twins, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and Anthony (Steve Cree) move in with their surviving boy in hopes of rebuilding their lives. Over time, however, the opportunity for healing turns to fear when Rachel begins to notice her son’s strange behavior. She will need to confront evil forces that try to dominate the child.

“The Battle of Shangri-La”

After losing his adoptive father, João (Gustavo Machado) begins a journey in search of answers about his past. Looking for the mother who abandoned him almost 40 years ago, in the interior of Mato Grosso, he finds a community full of secrets and taboos. Directed by Severino Neto and Rafael De Carvalho, the film also features Ingra Lyberato, Maria Ceiça and Luciano Bortoluzzi in the cast.