‘The Menu’, movie with Anya Taylor-Joy gets new trailer – GKPB

Scheduled for release in theaters in November, the film The menu which is directed by Mark Mylod (Succession) had its official trailer released today by Searchlight Pictures (one of Disney’s studios). The film is classified as a dark comedy and stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

The plot of The Menu follows a young couple Margot and Tyler (Anya and Nicholas) who are traveling to a remote island to eat at the exclusive Hawthorne restaurant, where renowned chef Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, has prepared a luxurious menu with some surprises that may shock the guests.

During the released trailer, you can see that Nicholas’ character naively says that their night “will be crazy”, but what he doesn’t know is that it will come to fruition, as the couple and the rest of the guests will discover a ” game” they will be forced to participate in, where it seems they will be hunted down by the near-cannibalistic team of boss Slowik.

Hong Chau (Showing Up), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Judith Light (Julia), Reed Birney (Mass), Paul Adelstein (True Story), Aimee Carrero (The Offer), Arturo Castro (Mr Corman), Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical – The series), Rob Yang (Succession) and John Leguizamo (Charming), complete the cast alongside Anya and Nicholas.

Emma Stone was the actress quoted to star in The Menu, but conflicts in her schedule meant that she had to turn down the role that ended up going to the equally talented Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Menu is scheduled to premiere on November 8th in theaters, and after the exhibition period it should arrive on Star+.