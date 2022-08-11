the night when Palmeiras fans classified their team in Libertadores in the most insane way I’ve ever witnessed

Palmeiras beat Atlético-MG and qualified for the Libertadores semifinal on night and show amazing from the crowd

I have been working in the coverage of the palm trees. In this decade of work, I have witnessed great shows of the alviverde crowd at Allianz Parque. Games like vs. International and saints, in the 2015 Copa do Brasil campaign, left everyone deaf. There was a duel against Penarol, decided in the “three hundred” minutes of added time in the 2nd half of the 2017 Libertadores, with the roar of Fabiano’s goal celebration being heard even in Montevideo. Or that famous 3 to 3 with the cruisein the 2017 Copa do Brasil, which left even Cruzeiro Thiago Neves scared (and admired).

But nothing compares to what I saw this Wednesday (10), the day the Verdão eliminated Atlético-MG in the quarterfinals of Conmebol Libertadores with all possible epic and heroic contours.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

This Wednesday, the 40,433 fans who went to the stadium simply “carried” their team to the semifinals of the competition. It was based on the scream, the scream, the gogó. It was maddening.

With two players less, each cry of “fight without stopping” seemed to inject additive gasoline into the fuel tank of the athletes from Palmeiras.

Rony, Dudu, Raphael Veiga, Zé Rafael, Piquerez, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo… All visibly exhausted, having to run double after Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa were expelled – fairly, by the way.

“Fight without stopping”, asked the crazed Palestinians, singing the new song that has already become hit at Allianz Parque – and which was created at the request of coach Abel Ferreira.

The players complied. Played each match as if it were the last of their lives. They jumped twice to get balls out of their heads. They pushed, complained, “catimbaram”… They fought!

Against the great team of Atlético-MG, Verdão held 0 to 0 after five minutes of extra time that seemed to last an eternity and took it to penalties. And, once again, the strength of the crowd made the difference.

Of course, the Alviverdes players have all the merits in the classification. They left every drop of sweat and fought for the historic classification.

But if Conmebol had to elect the true “Man of the Game” this Wednesday, it would actually have to give the trophy to more than 40,000 Palmeiras.