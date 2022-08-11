The ranking of the best mobile operators in Brazil has been released: check it out!

In the OpenSignal report, an evaluation was made among the cellular operators that operate in the Brazilian market, comparing the quality.

Having a mobile internet with good connectivity goes far beyond the use of communication resources. This is said, because accessing services and applications quickly is important to facilitate routine activities. In the report published by OpenSignal, an evaluation was made among the cellular operators that operate in the Brazilian market, comparing the quality.

In order to collect performance data, 15 categories related to the service were analyzed. 5G technology was also present as a separate factor, given the recent initiatives in Brazil. Based on customer experience, regarding certain features such as calling, searching, gaming, voice, browsing, and downloading, information has been collected and interpreted.

How was the ranking of the best mobile operators from Brazil?

In short, Claro was in first place among the best mobile operators in Brazil, taking into account 13 factors. Even some awards were made available for the work with the 5th generation of internet. Second is Timwhich stands out for its availability and consistency.

Meanwhile, Vivo barely scored in the ranking of the best mobile operators. This is said, because the operator left something to be desired in several ways, when compared to competitors that are advancing rapidly in mobile technologies.

Even so, it is important to say that the research points to a comparison and does not evaluate, separately, the performance of the brands. In fact, there are many people who still criticize Claro, despite being the leader in this segment.

The release of mobile networks in several regions has not yet reached the international level, which in a way impairs the accessibility of the population.

