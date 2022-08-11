The Reason Julia Roberts Shed More Tears in Opera Fun 7 and 3 by Kim Hee Kyung

Art 7 and 3 contain the lives of artists who left beautiful music and great paintings. 7 and 3 are the seventh gradation of Doremi Fasolashi, and the “three primary colors of light” are red, green and blue. All actions that move and move people’s hearts are born from these seven tones and three primary colors. It’s the art of thinking how to combine them and reveal the result. The first season, which has since been serialized, presents the lives and philosophies of the artists, the second season, under the subtitle “Film Art”, tells stories about different arts such as classical music, art and dance in cinema.

Beautiful Woman movie.

Vivian (Julia Roberts), a beautiful and wonderful woman. He likes to date Edward (Richard Gere), a charming businessman. In the meantime, I’m going to watch Oprah.

Vivian doesn’t know the opera, which she saw for the first time in her life. But soon you fall in love with her. When the show ends, I have tears in my eyes. Edward looks at Vivian lovingly, sending her sad eyes as if her heart is in trouble.

Scene from “Pretty Woman” by Garry Marshall (1990). Many people will love and remember this movie. In this scene, Vivian was wearing a red dress and looking at the opera with a beautiful fluttering expression as well.

But why did Vivian blush while enjoying the opera? Why did Edward look at Vivian so much?

The song “Song of the toast” from “La Traviata”. Metropolitan Opera YouTube channel

The opera they attended together was La Traviata, by the Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901). It’s a job that many people are familiar with, even under the title “Chun Hee”. It is one of the most famous and performed operas by Verdi in the world.

Once you know the subject of opera, you will understand what they do. The opera is based on the novel of the same name by Alexandre Dumas II. It tells the story of a prostitute, Violetta, who meets a young nobleman, Alfredo, and falls in love with her. The two fall in love, but Alfredo’s father separates them. Eventually Violetta contracted tuberculosis and died.

Vivian in the film has many similarities with Violetta. Vivian also appears as a prostitute running through the streets. The same goes for meeting Edward and falling in love with him. It can be seen that the name Vivian is also derived from Violetta.

Vivian’s eyes lit up as she watched the opera because she felt sympathy for Violetta and felt sympathy. Edward also knew pain and looked at it fondly.







see larger image

Giuseppe Verdi.

Verdi, who did this work, created several operas that he called the “King of Opera”. His works like “Rigoletto”, “Aida” and “Nabucco” are frequently performed on stage to this day. Many people also love the song called “A Woman’s Heart” in Rigoletto. It was adapted with the lyrics, “Give me some time. I got somewhere to go” and was also used as a local commercial song.

“Woman’s Heart” by “Rigoletto”. / Metropolitan Opera YouTube channel

Among Verdi’s works, “La Traviata” is an opera that contains his own life. Because he drew his own love story. Verdi had a woman he had been dating for 12 years. This is Giuseppina Strivone, a former soprano.

Before meeting Stravoni, he married another woman and had two children with her. However, after four years of marriage, his wife and children died of illness. Verdi was shocked and saddened. Strephony stayed by Verdi’s side and fell deeply in love.

Thanks to the opera the two met. Verdi performed the opera “Nabucco” at the request of a friend, and Stravoni appeared in this work.

Strafoni was originally famous and popular. However, without marriage, I gave birth to my ex-husband’s children. For this reason, he lost his popularity.

However, he succeeded again with Verdi’s opera. Verdi also began to feel pain while doing this work. So the two trusted each other and were comforting.







see larger image

Giuseppina Strivone.

However, Verdi’s family and those around him strongly opposed the two. It was because of Stravoni’s past. Strivone herself was reluctant to develop a relationship, believing she did not deserve to be Verdi’s wife.

But Verdi stood by his side with absolute faith and deep love. They did not separate despite their parents’ opposition. The villagers who spread all sorts of rumors about her also walked away. After that I left the village with Stravoni and went to the countryside.

Verdi made La Traviata filled with the emotional pain he felt during the process and the love that remained strong. He gave his first show at age 40 and presented his story to the world.

Unfortunately, the first show was not successful. At the time, the public said that the opera was considered overly experimental. Verdi made some adjustments to the piece flexibly, and the reenactment was a great success.

The work’s theme song was very popular. Among them, the “Toast Song” is also used in advertisements and many people are familiar with it.

“Let’s have fun, and the drinks, the songs and the laughs make the night beautiful. A new day is dawning for us in this paradise.” This song is a song that appears at the beginning of the opera, and it has the appearance of nobles having a big party and having fun.







see larger image

Beautiful Woman movie.

And when Verdi turned 46, the two were finally married. We have loved and loved each other for over 50 years, including the 12 years we lived together. It has a different happy ending than Violetta’s tragic death in “La Traviata”.

In Verdi, you can find a way to maintain multiple relationships with family, friends, colleagues and lovers. “La Traviata” is an Italian word meaning “Lost Woman”. Be enlightening to the people you love so they don’t get lost in each other’s paths, and keep calm around them. Isn’t this the way to make a happy ending together?

Written by Kim Hee Kyung, staff reporter hkkim@hankyung.com