The series takes place much earlier than imagined in the MCU timeline

While neither the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie nor the team’s Christmas special arrives, Marvel feeds fans of the beloved team with the new Groot series on Disney Plus.

The series with five animated shorts is now available complete in the streaming catalog and shows some of Groot’s adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy and after the events of the team’s films.

And, to be more specific, Disney Plus has updated its official chronological list of Marvel productions, this time fitting each episode of I am groot in this complete timeline of MCU movies and series.

Check out where each episode fits in:

It is curious to note that, for the first time, a Marvel series has episodes that take place at different times and are separated individually in the official chronology.

This is due to the fact that we follow Baby Groot out of his jar at one point, at others already in the middle of the adventures with the Guardians and another with what seems to be after the second movie. Really comprehensive episodes in terms of time.

