The top space movies coming out in the next few months

Check out the productions that hit the screens later this year and early 2023.

Scene from the new movie “Avatar: The Water Way”

The year 2022 has been a weak year when it comes to the release of films about space. When compared to the amount of space series that have debuted on streaming in recent months, major film productions set in space seem to be a little stagnant.

So far, we’ve seen movie releases like the thriller “Moonfall – Lunar Menace”the comedy “Our Dreams from Mars”in addition to the animations “Lightyear”, “Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure” and “Beavis and Butt-Head: Destroy the Universe”.

The good news is that these won’t be the only premieres of the year. Check out the top space movies coming to screens in the coming months:

No! Do not look!

In an isolated California town, residents witness a mysterious force that is affecting the behavior of people and animals. Director Jordan Peele promises unidentified flying objects, missing persons and unexplained happenings.

Scheduled for August 25, 2022, in Brazil.

*

Avatar: The Way of Water

After a 13-year wait, the sequel to “Avatar” will debut in 2022. In the film, the setting will still be the exomoon Pandora, with the story centering on the family of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Ney’tiri (Zoe Saldana), formed after the events of the first film. According to the synopsis, they will have to face an ancient threat, starting a new war against humans.

Scheduled for December 15, 2022, in Brazil.

*

Gemini: The Dark Planet

An international expedition is formed to search for a new planet to house humanity, after Earth has run out of natural resources. However, the plan goes awry and the crew is stranded on an unknown planet.

Scheduled for January 5, 2023, in Brazil.

*

distant

The film brings in the plot the story of an asteroid miner who had to make a forced landing on an alien planet. In this scenario, he has to cross rough terrain, running out of oxygen and being hunted by strange creatures. The cast includes Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott and Zachary Quinto.

Due January 27, 2023 in the US.

*

65

With a plot similar to that of “Distant”, the space horror movie will have an astronaut who crashes on a mysterious planet and discovers that he is not alone. There are still not many details about the story, but it is known that the protagonist will be the actor Adam Driver, from Star Wars.

Scheduled for April 28, 2023 in the US.

*

* * *

