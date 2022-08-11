“There are moments that are not nice”; Fábio Santos ‘sends it real’ about Vítor Pereira’s situation at Corinthians

O Corinthians is far away and living in a comfortable situation, even more so after being eliminated by Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores da América, needing to play life in the next 2 games to continue with real chances of lifting a cup in 2022. The team led by Vítor Pereira is surrounded of mistrust, especially due to the low number of goals scored.

Next Saturday (13), for example, the opponent will be Palmeiras, leader of the Brasileirão, who arrives excited after having “passed over” Atlético-MG on penalties and guaranteeing a spot in the semifinals of the continental competition. Then, the opponent will be Atlético-GO, who won the first leg by 2 to 0 and is in good spirits after beating Nacional-URU, by Luís Suárez.

The atmosphere was even heavier after controversies and a “leak” news, about an alleged annoyance of several players with the current Corinthians coach: “(…) It bothered people like Willian, it bothered people like Fagner, it bothered people like Renato Augusto (…). It’s not just the result that doesn’t bring peace, the behavior, Vítor’s speeches also didn’t make an environment light , there are leaders of the Corinthians squad who are uncomfortable with Vítor Pereira. (…) It is the information at the moment, before the elimination, before the ball rolls”said journalist Pedro Ivo, during his participation in ESPN’s “Linha de Passe” program.

When asked about Portuguese, Fábio Santosone of the leaders of the squad, highly respected by the fans, was sincere: “We respect that (rotation of players). It’s something he thinks is cool. After the end of the São Paulo championship, he started doing this type of rotation. There are times it’s cool, there are times it’s not cool.everyone has an opinion”started the side in an interview in the mixed zone, after the Corinthians elimination, completing:

“But we respect all of Vítor’s decisions, he has been doing a great job, we arrived alive in three competitions, in important phases. So it doesn’t have to be devalued now after a downgrade. Focus, closed with him, with the next phases, for us to turn around, because I’m sure we have the conditions to go even further in the season”concluded, as published by the portal “Esporte News Mundo”.