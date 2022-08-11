This Inter player could be out of the Sudamericana semifinal

Internacional finished the preparation to face Melgar, this Thursday (11), at 19:15, at the Beira-Rio stadium, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. For the duel, Colorado has a player hanging and who can miss the first game of the semifinals.

Trending: This is the amount that Boschilia will earn from Inter until the end of the year

The defensive midfielder Gabriel received a yellow card in each match played against Colo-Colo in the previous phase. If Inter advance to the stage and take the third warning against Melgar, the athlete will be suspended from the first game of the semifinal against Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador.

Trending: Inter’s cub appears in the list of “best futures in the world”

In the confrontation against the Peruvian team, Colorado will have the absence of Alexandre Alemão, who is suspended, and Rodrigo Moledo and Caio Vidal – both injured.

Internacional is treating the Copa Sudamericana match as a priority and will play with maximum force. The defensive midfielder Gabriel designed Colorado’s departure and highlighted a factor that can help the squad to seek classification.

Trending: Internacional can earn millionaire value by selling striker

“We know the importance of the knockout game. We have to be totally focused to make a great game, together with the support of our fans, I’m sure they will support from start to finish”, stressed the steering wheel.

Beira-Rio will be packed for the Sudamericana duel

Around 45,000 fans are expected to be present to watch the match in Beira-Rio. The public should beat the record of the confrontation against Colo-Colo, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, which had about 40 thousand people.

Trending: Brazilian team is confirmed in the final of the South American 2022

“We know when Beira-Rio is like this, with this atmosphere, it’s very good for us. And it’s not just lip service, because we’re seeing that it’s making a difference. Not only against Colo-Colo, but also in the Brazilian, when they played together with the team, we got good results. Undoubtedly, this support from the fans will be very important and we players will be focused to play a great game and qualify”, said Gabriel.