Tiago Barbosa will play Milton Nascimento in the musical ‘Clube da Esquina’ – Jornal do Oeste

Actor Tiago Barbosa will play Milton Nascimento in the musical Clube da Esquina – Os Sonhos Não Avelhecem, which premieres on August 19 at Sesc Palladium, in Belo Horizonte. Directed by Dennis Carvalho, the show honors the 50th anniversary of the release of the album that became a classic in the national discography.

The musical is scheduled to premiere in São Paulo on October 28, at Teatro Liberdade – before, it will tour in Ipatinga (at Centro Cultural Usiminas, on September 2) and in Rio (at Riachuelo Theater, on September 9) .

Clube da Esquina – Os Sonhos Não Avelhecem will mark the return of Tiago Barbosa to Brazil, after six years living in Spain, where he starred in great Broadway musicals such as The Lion King and Kinky Boots. His success was such that Barbosa competed for prizes and even gained Spanish citizenship.

TALENT

His talent, however, has been known by the Brazilian public since 2013, when he starred in the national production of The Lion King. His story, by the way, is worthy of a novel.

Born in São João do Meriti, Rio, in 1985, he was a vocal coach for the theater group Nós do Morro. Encouraged by friends, he decided to participate in the audition of the musical, which only happened thanks to the financial help of these friends.

When auditioning for Simba, Barbosa brought to tears the show’s creator, Julie Taymor, who chose him as the best interpreter of the role.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.