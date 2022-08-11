Timão can close with ‘partner’ of Neymar from PSG to gift Fiel after Willian’s departure

Corinthians is not having a good time in season. The team has not been playing well, fluctuates too much during matches and has a poor performance away from home. The pressure on Vítor Pereira’s work is very great, even more so after the elimination in the Copa Libertadores da América to Flamengo, with the team losing both games.

Soon after Timão’s departure from international competition, William announced his departure from the Club. The signing of the player was very popular, but the ace was not able to perform as expected, he had some physical problems and there were also some problems off the field, such as threats to him and his family members. The contractual termination is already in the process of being concluded and should be finalized in the next few hours.

This Thursday (11), there is “hot” information about a possible replacement for Willian who can land at Parque São Jorge. Its about Rafinha Alcântarawho is out of space at Paris Saint-Germain and the French club wants to trade him. The attacking midfielder is also of interest to Atlético-MG, but there is no agreement yet.

“Rafinha Alcântara, an attacking midfielder who belongs to PSG and has played for Barcelona, ​​is one of the athletes offered to Corinthians in recent days. He doesn’t have the same characteristics as Willian, but he’s Brazilian, he could be used in the national championship, he wouldn’t occupy a gringo spot (…)”, revealed journalist Jorge Nicola.

On social networks, Corinthians fans like the name, but they also make reservations so that the player – if he is actually hired – does not earn a lot of money. Rafinha is 29 years old and is one of Neymar’s pals at PSG, as he was at Barça.