Today in History: August 12 – Thomas Edison invented the phonograph and Brazil lost the World Cup in France

1877 – Thomas Edison invented the phonograph. The inventor announced that he had built a phonograph. The device used an analog mechanical recording system, in which sound waves were transformed into mechanical vibrations by an acoustic-mechanical transducer. These vibrations moved a stylus that made a helical groove on a phonograph cylinder. To reproduce the sound, the process was reversed.

1943 – The Orthographic Form of 1943 was approved, the main document that regulated the spelling of Portuguese in Brazil until December 31, 2008.

1964 – The creator of the famous James Bond character died in England. The stories of Bond, agent 007, are among the best sellers of all time, with more than 100 million copies. His character has appeared in twenty-five films, having been played by eight actors over a period of 50 years. Fleming smoked, drank heavily, had heart problems, and died at age 56 of a heart attack. Two of his Bond books were published posthumously.

1981 – The first PC with the MS-DOS operating system is released by IBM. With more than 398,455 employees worldwide, IBM is the largest IT company in the world. IBM holds more patents than any other US technology-based company and has 15 research labs worldwide. MS-DOS, an acronym for Microsoft Disk Operating System, is an operating system purchased by Microsoft for use on IBM’s line of computers. The original owner and creator of the project is Seattle Computer Systems.

nineteen ninety – Sue, the largest fossil of Tyrannosaurus Rex ever discovered, is found. Paleontologist Susan Hendrickson has discovered the remains of the biggest and most feared predator of all time. In one of her digs, in Faith, South Dakota, USA, she found three giant bones that would turn out to be the largest Tyrannosaurus rex fossil ever discovered. Nicknamed Sue, in honor of the researcher, the 65 million-year-old dinosaur was 12.8 meters from snout to tail, four meters from head to hips and more than 90% of the skeleton well preserved.

1998 – Brazil loses the World Cup in France by 3 x 0 to the home team. The 1998 FIFA World Cup Final was played by France, who had eliminated Croatia, Italy and Paraguay; and Brazil, which had eliminated Holland, Denmark and Chile. The match took place on July 12 at 9 pm at the Stade de France, with an estimated audience of eighty thousand people. Under the whistle of the Moroccan referee Said Belqola, Zinédine Zidane scored twice in the first half and Emmanuel Petit extended it in the 48th minute of the second half, ending the match 3-0, defeating the Brazilian team, then the last world champions and the only four-time champion. of the time.

2018 – NASA launches the Parker space probe on a mission to explore the solar atmosphere. Its release was scheduled to take place on August 11, 2018; however, due to technical problems, it was postponed to the next day, and its launch took effect on August 12, 2018

2021 – On August 12, six days after admission, actor Tarcísio Meira died, a victim of COVID-19, at the age of 85. Glória Meneses was discharged four days later, already knowing of her husband’s death. An icon of Brazilian dramaturgy, he stood out in the roles of: João Coragem (Irmãos Coragem); Sandro de Aragão (Rosa Rebelde); Bob Ferguson (The Mink Cat); Felipe de Alcântara Pereira Barreto (War of the Sexes); Giuseppe Berdinazzi (The Cattle King); Boris Vladescu (The Vampire’s Kiss); Colonel Jacinto de Sá Ribeiro (Velho chico)… His last fixed role was Lord Williamson in Pride in Passion, adaptation of the book Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen.

What Day is Today?

– National Youth Day

– International Youth Day

– National Arts Day

Birthdays:

Fernando Collor de Mello – 73 years old – Fernando Affonso Collor de Mello, 32nd president of Brazil. He is a Brazilian politician, journalist, economist, businessman and writer. He was mayor of Maceió from 1979 to 1982, federal deputy from 1982 to 1986, governor of Alagoas from 1987 to 1989 and the 32nd president of Brazil from 1990 to 1992. He resigned from the presidency of the Republic on December 29, 1992, hours before be convicted by the Senate for a crime of responsibility, losing political rights for eight years. Later, he returned to electoral disputes and, since 2007, he has been a senator for Alagoas.

Gilberto Kassab – 62 years old – is an economist, civil engineer, businessman, real estate broker and Brazilian politician, former Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications in the administration of President Michel Temer. He was mayor of the city of São Paulo twice between 2006 and 2012: the first time he took over as mayor after the resignation of the incumbent José Serra to run for government of the State of São Paulo, and the second time, in 2009, after having been re-elected in the 2nd round in the 2008 elections. He is currently Secretary of the Civil House of the State of São Paulo. He asked for an indefinite leave to defend himself against numerous accusations of political corruption, nepotism and influence peddling.

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne – 30 years old – better known as Cara Delevingne, is a British supermodel and actress. She was featured in advertising campaigns for other brands such as Zara and Chanel. Also, in 2015, Cara played the character “Mother Chucker” in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood music video.

Joana Balaguer – 37 years old – is a Brazilian actress, naturalized Portuguese. She became known for her participation in the Brazilian telenovela Malhação in 2005, as Jaqueline, the season’s antagonist, where she remained the following year as well. In 2010, after moving to Lisbon, she was in the Portuguese telenovela Lua Vermelha. The following year she returned to Brazil temporarily and joined the cast of the miniseries Sansão e Dalila. In 2012 she played the seductive and mysterious Catarina in Balacobaco.

Cara Delevingne – 30 years old – is a British supermodel and actress. In the film world, her most notable roles include Margo Roth Spiegelman in the romantic mystery film Paper Towns (2015), the Enchantress in the comic book film Suicide Squad (2016) and as Laureline in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017). ).

Africa Zavala – 37 years old – is a Mexican actress and model best known for playing Lucero in the telenovela Corona de Lágrimas. Among her roles in Latin dramaturgy, the following stand out: Elsa in Care for the Angel; Regina in Abyss of Passion Letícia Negrete de la Santa Cruz in A Gata.