Today’s Afternoon Session: see which movie TV Globo is showing this Thursday (11) – Zoeira

Today's "Afternoon Session", Thursday (11/8), shows the film "A matter of time" at TV Globo. The English production of 2013 is of the genre romance. Learn more about the film below.

Synopsis for “A Matter of Time”

At the age of 21, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) is surprised by the news given by his father (Bill Nighy) that he belongs to a lineage of time travelers. All the men in the family can travel to the past, just by going to a dark place and thinking about the time and place where he wants to go.

Skeptical at first, Tim soon gets excited about the gift when he sees his father isn’t lying. His first decision is to use this ability to get a girlfriend, but he soon realizes that traveling through time and altering what has already happened can have unintended consequences.

Today’s Afternoon Session movie trailer

“A Matter of Time” Fact Sheet

Original Title: About Time

English nationality

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Richard Curtis

Cast: Bill Nighy; Domhnall Gleeson; Lydia Wilson; Margot Robbie; Rachel Mcadams; Richard Cordery and Tom Hollander

Genre: Romance