Trump suggests FBI may have ‘planted’ evidence during search of his home – News

Former US President Donald Trump suggested this Wednesday (10), on his social network, that the FBI (US Federal Police) may have “planted” evidence against him during the search operation in his residential complex in the state. of Florida earlier this week.

“The FBI and other federal government agents have not allowed anyone, not even my lawyers, to approach the areas that were searched and examined during the Mar-a-Lago search,” the Republican protested on his Truth Social platform.

“They asked everyone to leave the place, they wanted to be alone, without witnesses to see what they were doing, they were taking or, what I hope has not happened, ‘planting'”, he said, without substantiating his statements.

“Why did they insist so strongly that no one watch them and get everyone out of there?” Trump asked.





On Monday night, the FBI entered the billionaire’s Florida home, sparking a wave of outrage among conservatives.

Neither the Justice Department nor the FBI has clarified whether the federal police operation was related to the search for several boxes of documents that Trump took with him when he left the White House in January 2021, the investigation into his responsibility in the Capitol attack or suspicions. of financial fraud that the Trump Organization is targeted in New York.





The former president, who pleads not guilty in each of these cases and increasingly openly hints that he will seek a new candidacy for the White House in 2024, says he is the victim of a witch hunt and “political persecution”.



