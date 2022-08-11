“Unable to deliver on this investment…”; Web revives Rizek’s talk about Fla’s star

It is very complicated criticize a player while he is still in development. Among many cases to exemplify, the star Mohamed Salah starred in good stories. Rejected by Chelsea and considered a bad finisher in the days of Roma, the Egyptian is considered in recent years as one of the best athletes in the world. On a slightly different scale, a Flamengo player went through a similar situation.

Idol of Gávea and decisive in important moments for the team, Giorgian de Arrascaeta increasingly writes his story in Rubro-Negro. In a glorious season so far, the Uruguayan helped Flamengo to qualify for the Libertadores semifinals after scoring a great goal in the day game and finding a brilliant assist in this Tuesday’s clash (10). However, when I had just arrived at Ninho do Urubu, in 2019, journalist André Rizek opined that the midfielder was not worth the money invested.

“Arrascaeta is not the guy for Abel (Braga). Abel has another game idea. He gave in to the pressure and climbed De Arrascaeta. Which honestly hasn’t played so well so far. I think he is incapable of delivering football at the level of this investment (from Flamengo)”opined Rizek in 2019.

The SporTV journalist thought, three years ago, that the Uruguayan could not fulfill the expectations generated by the fans until then. The communicator was so wrong in his opinion that heez question to answer with a new idea this Wednesday (10), one day after another gala performance by the ace. After participating directly in the Libertadores title, when he assisted the equalizer, Rizek thinks he played enough to be worth a lot more than 15 million euros, something around 63.7 million reais at the time.

“I got it right here, man. It didn’t deliver an investment worth the time… It already delivered, underneath, about four times more!!!”portrays the journalist.