Understand Flamengo’s moves

Five days before the end of the transfer window, Flamengo begins to forward the balance of its signings, and has two pending issues: Oscar, from Shanghai, from China, has permission to train at the club, but not yet to be loaned. And Wallace, from Udinese, who has practically ruled out the purchase. The club has not fully closed negotiations, but awaits unlikely moves

Everything is heading towards a definition until the next 15th, when the window closes. Until then, Flamengo maintains hopes of having Oscar by the end of the year, and in relation to Wallace, the conversations lead to believe that the steering wheel will not come now, but he has good chances in the beginning or middle of 2023.

“Walace is a player who interested, who matters. The transfer window is still in progress. We don’t know if we lose more players, if something will happen until the end of the window. Any player that interested us at the beginning of the window interests us now”, said football vice-president Marcos Braz.

“We don’t have (any proposal). But anything can happen until the last window day. We don’t want to lose any player who can miss us, because we’re still standing, we’re well on our way in Libertadores da América, the third semifinal in four years. Tough game against Athletico-PR. And we will fight until the end for the Brazilian. You can be sure of that,” he added.

The expectation is for new market movements that may eventually lead to the negotiation of João Gomes, who has received polls and was on Flamengo’s renewal agenda. So far, this valuation has not happened, and the club has already signaled to the market that it can sell the athlete.

So Wallace would return to the plans. The negotiation with Udinese found the Italians irreducible, but the player and his representatives were very dedicated to getting the release. As the European club could not find a replacement, it vetoed the player’s departure.

At the moment, Wallace still has two years left on his contract and is the team’s starter. He is already back in Italy after coming to Brazil for the birth of his twin children, and at the weekend he should face Milan for the local championship.

The player and his staff believe that Flamengo will have more success if they return to the charge from January, although the Rio club has not officially given up on having the player now. With the arrival of Pulgar and Vidal, however, the need became less in the position after the departures of Andreas Pereira and Willian Arão.

Retrieved from: The Globe