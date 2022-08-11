Vibrant pink is the trend color of the season. learn how to use

posted on 08/07/2022 08:00 / updated 08/08/2022 08:49



(credit: ANGELA WEISS)

Who doesn’t remember American films with blonde, young, wealthy protagonists and, usually, snobbish or, at the very least, futile personalities? Surely you must have already watched a feature like this in the Afternoon Session. The Patricinhas of Beverly Hills, Legally Blonde and High School Music are specific examples. In these, the aesthetics of the characters had the same color as the background, the infamous pink.

And the movement didn’t stop at the cinema; music videos, decoration and even so-called “feminine” toys joined the look. But, like every trend that comes, “goes”, the tone was left aside and gave way to other palettes. Behold, about 20 years later, pink returns, now with new meanings and greater prominence, especially in fashion, as seen in the fashion shows of major brands such as Valentino and Chanel.

















































Orchid flower, as it is also known, was chosen by the trend forecasting company WGSN as the color of 2022 and, despite being more focused on summer, the expectation is that it will remain high until 2023. As the designer of In Laís Xavier fashion, this aesthetic accompanies the post-pandemic period and is directly related to dopamine dressing — in which dressing can be crucial to improving mood.

This context therefore justifies the new energy that the tone conveys: less gender stereotypes and more intensity, positivity and joy (for everyone). Furthermore, with the revival of the 2000s, expressiveness and exaggeration would not be left out. The aesthetic called “Barbiecore”, which is inspired by the look of the doll, is the biggest proof that, in a well-thought-out composition, pink from head to toe doesn’t hurt; is synonymous with success.

After all, is vibrant pink for everything?

According to image consultant and fashion teacher Nina Stellato (@ninastellato.styling), yea! For formal looks and corporate environments, the suggestion is to opt for tailoring, which brings more weight to the composition. For informal settings, it is worth including pink in miniskirts and cropped tops. “To be daring, choose pink boots with platform heels, another direct trend from the 2000s. If you are more discreet, bet on t-shirts or accessories such as earrings and necklaces, combining them with neutral tones such as white, beige or light gray “, recommends.

And, speaking of compositions with other colors, nothing is right or wrong. You can make the combination you want, depending on the image you want to convey, of harmony or contrast. In the first case, the message disseminated is one of elegance, formality and lightness. To achieve it, look for tone-on-tone combinations or neutral colors; in pink pieces, prioritize those that are softer and lighter.

The contrast image conveys the idea of ​​strength, informality and modernity. If that’s the goal, it’s worth associating the vibrant color with black, blue or orange. “Do you want to make the look more creative? Wear it with a very intense green. The pink, orange and green combinations, and pink, blue and green are sure bets. With the intense red, it carries a lot of fashion information and a feeling of confidence”, ensures.

In addition, unlike what you might suggest, monochrome doesn’t need to be linked to childish or overly delicate aesthetics. Wider pieces of tailoring, such as blazers and oversized pants, for example, convey visual strength. As for shoes, choose heavier ones (boots, high heels or chunky sneakers). Black accessories are also a good option for completely pink looks.

On the wave of ‘Barbiecore’ and against old customs



Directed by Greta Gerwig and scheduled to be released in 2023, the feature Barbie tells the story of the Mattel doll, a toy line coveted by many children. Along the lines of a romantic comedy, the film promises a plot with a more “up-to-date” guise: in “Barbieland”, one of the dolls is expelled after realizing that she is different from the others, leaving for an adventure in the “real world”, in which she discovers that beauty goes beyond appearances. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling give life to the protagonist couple Barbie and Ken.

This is yet another example of how it is possible to adapt old narratives to contemporary discourses. After all, with the return of trends from the 2000s, there is also fear of the return of behaviors of the time. That’s because growing up in the past decade required emotional strength from many girls when it comes to self-esteem — among so many beauty standards, the one that gained the most media spotlight was extreme thinness. The expectation, therefore, is that this wave of nostalgia will come with a new, more inclusive and diverse look.

*Intern under the supervision of Sibele Negromonte