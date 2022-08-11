Vivo increases Easy Prime internet and launches new cheaper plan – Tecnoblog

At best deals,no tail tied
Vivo announced good news on the Vivo Easy Prime, recurring version of the digital plan. The operator increased the internet allowance of all packages without changing the price. In addition, the Light version was created, cheaper, with 6 GB of mobile internet, unlimited calls and R$ 10 in cashback.
Vivo Easy Prime is different from the regular Vivo Easy: the plans have recurring monthly charges, including internet allowance, unlimited calls and WhatsApp at will. As with the traditional version, mobile data does not expire and accumulates with renewals.
As it is a digital plan, all Vivo Easy contracting and maintenance is done through the Android or iOS app — Vivo physical stores do not activate the plan. Payment can only be made by credit cards.
To join Vivo Easy it is necessary to have an active line on Vivo and proceed with activation through the app, and the cancellation of the previous plan is done automatically, whether prepaid, control or postpaid. Customers from other operators who want to do number portability must first migrate to Vivo Pré.
How were the Vivo Easy Prime plans
The new versions of Vivo Easy Prime are now available for contracting through the plan’s app. Check out the packages:
|Plan
|How was
|how was it
|Vivo Easy Prime Light
BRL 29.99 per month
|(did not exist)
|6 GB of internet
Unlimited calls and SMS
WhatsApp at ease
BRL 10 cashback
|Vivo Easy Prime Essential
BRL 39.99 per month
|7 GB of internet
Unlimited calls and SMS
WhatsApp at ease
BRL 10 cashback
|9 GB of internet
Unlimited calls and SMS
WhatsApp at ease
BRL 10 cashback
|Vivo Easy Prime Alive
BRL 54.99 per month
|10 GB of internet
Unlimited calls and SMS
WhatsApp at ease
30 nights of Spotify
BRL 20 cashback
|12 GB of internet
Unlimited calls and SMS
WhatsApp at ease
30 nights of Spotify
BRL 20 cashback
|Vivo Easy Prime Special
BRL 79.99 per month
|15 GB of internet
Unlimited calls and SMS
WhatsApp at ease
BRL 30 cashback
|18 GB of internet
Unlimited calls and SMS
WhatsApp at ease
BRL 30 cashback
|Vivo Easy Prime Super
BRL 99.99 per month
|20 GB of internet
Unlimited calls and SMS
WhatsApp at ease
BRL 40 cashback
|24 GB of internet
Unlimited calls and SMS
WhatsApp at ease
BRL 30 cashback
Not to say that there was no worsening, Vivo reduced the cashback of Vivo Easy Prime Super from R$40 to R$30. Even so, the internet gain should compensate for the cut. In the other versions, the cashback remains unchanged.
Vivo Easy Prime Light: cheap version includes 6 GB
The big news is the plan Vivo Easy Prime Lightcheaper version with good value for money.
With a monthly fee of R$ 29.99, Vivo Easy Prime Light offers 6 GB of internet, unlimited calls and SMS and WhatsApp without discounting the franchise.
The plan also includes a R$ 10 cashback balance, which can be used for some unlimited app days or an additional 1 GB of internet. It is important to note that the Vivo Easy cashback balances expire in just 5 daysthen it is important to purchase the service right after the renewal.
The new Light plan can be a good alternative for those who use the traditional Vivo Easy and make calls every day, as it includes free calls and 6 GB of internet for R$29.90. In the common version, the package with 30 days of unlimited calls costs R$ 29.70, without any GB of internet or WhatsApp released.
For those who hardly make calls and spend a lot of time on Wi-Fi, the traditional Vivo Easy remains an excellent option. As the services do not have an expiration date, it is possible to buy a data package or connections and use it for a year, for example.