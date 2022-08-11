Vivo increases Easy Prime internet and launches new cheaper plan – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Vivo announced good news on the Vivo Easy Prime, recurring version of the digital plan. The operator increased the internet allowance of all packages without changing the price. In addition, the Light version was created, cheaper, with 6 GB of mobile internet, unlimited calls and R$ 10 in cashback.

Vivo Easy (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

Vivo Easy Prime is different from the regular Vivo Easy: the plans have recurring monthly charges, including internet allowance, unlimited calls and WhatsApp at will. As with the traditional version, mobile data does not expire and accumulates with renewals.

As it is a digital plan, all Vivo Easy contracting and maintenance is done through the Android or iOS app — Vivo physical stores do not activate the plan. Payment can only be made by credit cards.

To join Vivo Easy it is necessary to have an active line on Vivo and proceed with activation through the app, and the cancellation of the previous plan is done automatically, whether prepaid, control or postpaid. Customers from other operators who want to do number portability must first migrate to Vivo Pré.

How were the Vivo Easy Prime plans

The new versions of Vivo Easy Prime are now available for contracting through the plan’s app. Check out the packages:

Plan How was how was it Vivo Easy Prime Light

BRL 29.99 per month (did not exist) 6 GB of internet

Unlimited calls and SMS

WhatsApp at ease

BRL 10 cashback Vivo Easy Prime Essential

BRL 39.99 per month 7 GB of internet

Unlimited calls and SMS

WhatsApp at ease

BRL 10 cashback 9 GB of internet

Unlimited calls and SMS

WhatsApp at ease

BRL 10 cashback Vivo Easy Prime Alive

BRL 54.99 per month 10 GB of internet

Unlimited calls and SMS

WhatsApp at ease

30 nights of Spotify

BRL 20 cashback 12 GB of internet

Unlimited calls and SMS

WhatsApp at ease

30 nights of Spotify

BRL 20 cashback Vivo Easy Prime Special

BRL 79.99 per month 15 GB of internet

Unlimited calls and SMS

WhatsApp at ease

BRL 30 cashback 18 GB of internet

Unlimited calls and SMS

WhatsApp at ease

BRL 30 cashback Vivo Easy Prime Super

BRL 99.99 per month 20 GB of internet

Unlimited calls and SMS

WhatsApp at ease

BRL 40 cashback 24 GB of internet

Unlimited calls and SMS

WhatsApp at ease

BRL 30 cashback

Not to say that there was no worsening, Vivo reduced the cashback of Vivo Easy Prime Super from R$40 to R$30. Even so, the internet gain should compensate for the cut. In the other versions, the cashback remains unchanged.

Vivo Easy Prime Light: cheap version includes 6 GB

The big news is the plan Vivo Easy Prime Lightcheaper version with good value for money.

With a monthly fee of R$ 29.99, Vivo Easy Prime Light offers 6 GB of internet, unlimited calls and SMS and WhatsApp without discounting the franchise.

Vivo Easy Prime Light: economic version costs BRL 29.90 per month (Image: Reproduction)

The plan also includes a R$ 10 cashback balance, which can be used for some unlimited app days or an additional 1 GB of internet. It is important to note that the Vivo Easy cashback balances expire in just 5 daysthen it is important to purchase the service right after the renewal.

The new Light plan can be a good alternative for those who use the traditional Vivo Easy and make calls every day, as it includes free calls and 6 GB of internet for R$29.90. In the common version, the package with 30 days of unlimited calls costs R$ 29.70, without any GB of internet or WhatsApp released.

For those who hardly make calls and spend a lot of time on Wi-Fi, the traditional Vivo Easy remains an excellent option. As the services do not have an expiration date, it is possible to buy a data package or connections and use it for a year, for example.