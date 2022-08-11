Vivo launches new cheaper Easy Prime plan

Vivo announced a novelty in its mobile internet offers that will benefit both the operator’s customers and those who want to make portability. The novelty is related to Vivo Easy Prime, where there was an increase in the internet allowance of all plans without changing the price. In addition, it created a cheaper package: Light.

In the new plan, users will be entitled to 6 GB of mobile internet, unlimited calls and BRL 10 cashback for BRL 29.99 per month. Just like the traditional Vivo Easy Prime, mobile data does not expire and accumulates with renewals, with a recurring monthly charge.

Vivo Easy Prime Light is a great option for those who use their data allowance a lot, since most of the time they have access to the wifi network, but need to make calls more frequently.

It is worth mentioning that the balance of R$ 10 in cashback can be reversed in some unlimited app days or more 1 GB of internet. However, it is worth noting that the plan balance expires in 5 days, right after renewal.

To purchase one of the Easy Prime plans, the contract must be made through the app available for Android and iOS. Remembering that because it is digital, there is no way to activate the package in the operator’s physical stores, only through the app, and payment is made only by credit cards.

The plans can be contracted by both the operator’s customers and those who want to carry out the portability. However, it is necessary to have an active line on Vivo and activate it through the app, and the previous plan will be automatically cancelled. In cases of portability, the consumer needs to migrate to Vivo pré.

As for the internet franchise gain, the Vivo Easy Prime Essential, Alive, Special and Super plans grew between 2 GB and 4 GB of mobile internet.