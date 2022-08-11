Want to travel to Argentina and have ‘rich days’? See how much it costs and how to plan ahead

With the pocket impacted by inflation, which makes everything more expensive, Brazilians have been packing their bags in search of places where the Real still has an advantage. With the cooling of the pandemic, what Brazilian tourists most want is to try good food, visit postcards and have contact with a lot of culture.

This combo that approaches pre-pandemic life is less than three hours by flight from Brazil, and has been attracting a crowd to experience what has been called a “rich man” trip. But, after all, what is the address of all this? The answer is: Argentina.

As soon as tourists arrive in Argentina and look for an exchange office, the Real stands out: R$1 has recently yielded up to 56 pesos. All because the economic scenario in the neighboring country is even more bleak, with inflation reaching 70% at the end of the year.

With the Argentine peso in free fall, the streets of Argentina began to be taken over by Brazilians — Portuguese has been mixing strongly with Spanish in the country’s main tourist destinations, says Daniela Araújo, director of Flights at Decolar. “We have registered an increase of more than 200% in the demand for travel packages to Argentina”.

According to Araújo, the destinations most sought after by Brazilians are Buenos Aires, Bariloche, Mendoza, Ushuaia and Córdoba. Viajala, a flight search engine, also monitors an intense appetite of Brazilians for Argentina. The request of InfoMoney, the tool showed that Buenos Aires was the second most popular international destination, starting from São Paulo, until mid-July. The Buenos Aires capital was second only to Lisbon, in Portugal.

Viajala also said that the demand has to do with the price: flights (round trip) between the capital of São Paulo and Buenos Aires fell by around 8%. And the connection between the two countries tends to increase.

Today, airlines operate 162 weekly flights between Brazilian destinations and Argentina. Until December, the estimate is that this number could grow 32%, reaching 214 weekly segments, according to Inprotur, the body that regulates the tourism sector in Argentina.

But how long will the bonanza persist?

According to Kayak, a travel search platform, the average price of a ticket (round trip) between São Paulo and Buenos Aires for 2022 is R$1,701. For 2023, the average value reaches BRL 1,386, a 19% drop. In other words: it is possible to plan ahead to experience the best that the neighboring country has to offer next year in good conditions for your pocket.

To expand the “hunt” for packages that fit into different financial realities, the report by InfoMoney searched for simulations of travel between the two countries made by Decolar.com. The departures consider three Brazilian cities (São Paulo, in the Southeast region; Porto Alegre, in the South; and Recife, in the Northeast), with a duration of seven nights in Argentina.

The packages include simulations in every month — between August 2022 and June 2023 — the maximum period reached by the Decolar system.

See simulation of prices per person, with boarding fees and taxes:

2022** Prices* SP POA RECIFE August BRL 2,364 BRL 3,824 BRL 4,970 September BRL 2,073 BRL 4,082 BRL 2,412 October BRL 2,682 BRL 2,679 BRL 3,219 November BRL 3,181 BRL 2,341 BRL 3,120 December BRL 2,158 BRL 3,492 BRL 2,820 Average price: BRL 2,492 BRL 3,284 BRL 3,308 2023** Prices* SP POA RECIFE January BRL 2,617 BRL 4,738 BRL 5,645 February BRL 1,894 BRL 2,049 BRL 2,586 March BRL 1,781 BRL 1,803 BRL 5,616 April BRL 1,951 BRL 1,847 BRL 2,568 May BRL 2,068 BRL 1,640 BRL 3,588 June BRL 2,736 BRL 2,420 BRL 2,710 Average price: BRL 2,175 BRL 2,546 BRL 3,786

* “from” and “per person”

**packages are subject to change in availability and prices; rates are dynamic and fluctuate according to availability

In the Decolar simulation, the numbers show that those who wait until 2023 will be able to purchase cheaper tickets, as also attested by Kayak.

According to Araújo, from Decolar, Recife has “saltier” prices because of the distance to Buenos Aires and because it doesn’t send as many tourists there. Less supply means, of course, higher prices.

The Brazilian cities that most board tourists to the Argentine capital are, according to Decolar: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Porto Alegre and Curitiba.

“Prices vary due to factors such as distance between origin and destination, high or low season, airline, hotel, among other aspects”, says the Decolar executive.

In the “hunt” for advantageous tickets, the good old strategy is worth: avoid high season. In January, travel is more expensive because of the holidays, which drive great demand for flights. In the Decolar simulation, for example, packages that include flights departing from São Paulo, in the first month of 2023, cost BRL 2,617 — the value is second only to June (BRL 2,736).

Kayak reminds you that, in addition to avoiding the high season, another factor can be a shortcut to finding cheaper tickets: buying in advance.

How to plan for the trip?

Good planning takes time. The first tip is to prepare in advance to identify the best deals. But in the case of Argentina, the search only works if the purchase intention is for a recent trip.

“Researching prices well in advance for Argentina in crisis only works if there is an intention to make the purchase soon. Doing a price survey today (hotel, restaurant and tour) and leaving it to book and pay in 3 or 4 months can cause a scare”, warns Romain Maciejewski, commercial director of Viajala.

“It is a country sunk in one of its biggest crises. Thinking about a long-term trip is a little unpredictable, especially because prices in stores and supermarkets are rescheduled almost daily. The same goes for buying Argentine pesos: you can buy pesos now and travel a year later, but the truth is that these pesos can lose their purchasing power and be worth much less than when they were acquired”, explains the executive.

Another efficient way to organize is to answer some questions, suggested by Cintia Senna, master and financial educator. See below:

+ What does travel mean? Is the trip a dream? Is it an opportunity? Is it a necessity? Defining this helps to understand how much it is worth investing in.

+ How much does it cost? Get an idea of ​​the price of the trip to know if it fits in your pocket and make adjustments if necessary. How many days, what type of accommodation and tours to know what the need is in reais for this.

+ When do I want to go? Set month and year. You have to have a date to organize. This helps to know how much you will need to separate from your monthly income for the trip. See the total value of the trip and separate it by the number of months until the date you will make the purchase to have a reserve of money to travel and not need to take from the amounts intended for expenses.

+ Where do I get the value to go? Understand if you have money in the budget or if you need some extra income or if you will have to stop spending on an item to exchange.

“Making a plan prevents people from falling into debt and also gives them more flexibility to take advantage of opportunities and do more with less”, explains Senna.

And it’s always worth adapting the script. If you can’t afford the seven-day trip, opt for three or four, says the expert. “With the flexibility that some people have found at work, we have seen shorter packages of three days, with tourists taking a Friday or Monday to get to know Argentina”, says Araújo, from Decolar.

Arrears alerts

Despite the good time to go to Argentina, don’t travel on impulse.

“People see more affordable prices, find out about promotions and, without planning, want to travel. It also happens that the person is planning to take a trip to Europe or the United States and decides to switch to Argentina at the last minute because the price is ‘unmissable’ and postpones a dream or a trip that was being planned to do one without thinking too much” , says Cintia Senna, financial educator.

Although the devaluation of the peso favors foreigners, it is important to remember that the high prices of services also affect those who will spend a short stay in the country.

“Inflation has already reached 60% and caused the resignation of Martin Guzmán, former Minister of Economy. Public transport is expected to increase by 40% in August. Prices go up constantly. And tourists are also affected: according to INDEC (Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas y Censo) the restaurant and hotel sector is among the most affected by inflation, with a 65% increase in prices”, explains Romain Maciejewski, commercial director at Viajala.

Caution is needed, above all, with credit card purchases, say the experts consulted.

“The person sees a package in 12 interest-free installments and swipes the card. You go on a trip and spend more on your card and when you come back you have a huge debt. The risk is not being able to pay the bill and falling into the rotary”, stresses Senna.

“The card must be used strategically. When the person already has the money and chooses to use the card, he can reserve the amount to pay the installments every month”, he adds.

“It is worth remembering that the dollar is also fluctuating against the real and, therefore, it is important to be careful with credit card expenses in foreign currency”, recalls Romain, from Viajala. This is because credit card transactions charge IOF and increase traveler costs.

In the opinion of Viajala’s director, the main tip for controlling expenses on a trip to Argentina is to close contracts for tours, internal trips, accommodation, as soon as the trip is confirmed, to prevent inflation from altering the budget.

“Considering that we are also experiencing a scenario of strong crisis and inflation in Brazil, any international trip deserves attention so as not to weigh too much on the traveler’s pocket. It is good to plan ahead, foreseeing daily expenses, so there are no surprises during and after the trip”, he recommends.

And have a strategy when converting from Real to Argentine Peso.

“It is interesting to wait and buy the closest peso to the exit to avoid surprises from currency changes. Book a value in reais to exchange the exchange a little closer to the trip and follow the quote frequently”, explains educator Cinthia Senna.

Where to go?

Argentina is a mosaic of capabilities when it comes to tourism. In the south, there are snow destinations such as Bariloche; to the North, the desert landscapes stand out, with multicolored mountains, a salt flat and the famous Train of the Clouds, a ride between the arid peaks of the country in the Salta region.

Araújo, from Decolar.com, says that even places that used to be more expensive, such as Bariloche and Ushuaia, are now more accessible due to the devaluation of the peso.

Buenos Aires, surrounded by history, cafes that scent the streets and good wines, is also a destination for those looking to have fun at nightclubs, almost every day of the week, and also for shopping.

“Buenos Aires is a shopping center, and Brazilians can find good opportunities with the real valued, such as warm clothes. The city has excellent restaurants and many parks”, says the Decolar executive.

“Mendoza is a clear shot for anyone who wants to eat and drink. Córdoba has beautiful landscapes and cultural tours, and it is a great option to get to know more about Argentina”, adds Daniela Araújo, from Decolar.

entry rules

There are no health restrictions arising from Covid-19 to access Argentina. Travelers only need to carry an ID or passport to guarantee entry into the country.

“Here’s the warning: Brazilian driver’s license is not valid. Only HR is accepted. Many people get confused and don’t take their ID and are barred upon arriving in Argentina”, remembers Araújo. The RG must be in good condition and less than ten years old.

In addition, non-resident aliens must complete a sworn statement from the government, received during the flight, and present health insurance with coverage for Covid-19.

Brazilians who live in the country and who boarded from Brazil must present a vaccination certificate against the coronavirus.

