War in Ukraine: Satellite images showing damage from possible air strike on Russian base in Crimea

Admin 13 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Joshua Cheetham, Francesca Gillett and Erwan Rivault
  • From BBC News

Smoke near a Russian military airbase in Novofedorivka, Crimea, on August 9, 2022

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Smoke rises after explosions at air base on Tuesday afternoon

Satellite images show several Russian warplanes destroyed and other damage at a Crimean air base following explosions earlier this week.

The Saky base in Russian-controlled western Crimea appears to have been attacked on Tuesday, resulting in the death of one person.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the act – but there is evidence that it was an attack.

The images from Planet Labs, an American company that makes maps and observes aerial images, show large areas of land scorched by fires that broke out after the explosions.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Perfectly Round Egg Goes to Auction for BRL 3,000

A family in the UK was surprised to find that one of their hens had …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved