What is an aneurysm and why can it be fatal?

Recently, actress Emilia Clarke, interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen in the series game of Thronescommented during an interview with the Sunday Morning gives BBC, who feels impressed and does not believe that he has survived two brain aneurysms that could have killed her.

“The amount of my brain that is no longer usable — it’s remarkable that I’m able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life normally, with absolutely no repercussions. I’m in the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive it”, commented the actress in the interview.

And she’s not wrong to think that: Aneurysms can be fatal in many situations.

But, what is an aneurysm?

An aneurysm is characterized by a expanded or weak part of an artery that causes a balloon-shaped bulge. The arteries in our body are large blood vessels that carry oxygenated blood from the heart to all other parts. If an area in the wall of an artery has a problem, such as weakening, the force generated by pumping blood can cause the aneurysm.

It is a very complicated disease to deal with, especially since in most cases it does not cause pain. That is, an individual can have an aneurysm and never find out the condition, unless it bursts or breaks. And these are the situations that put a person’s life at risk.

Emilia Clarke’s two aneurysms popped up in her brain. However, this problem can appear in various parts of the body, such as in the blood vessels of the legs, spleen, intestines, kidneys, neck and in the aorta, the largest artery in the human body. The name given varies according to its location, cause and form.

What causes an aneurysm?

There are cases where the aneurysm is congenital, that is, the person was born with the condition. However, they can develop at any stage of life. Science is still trying to understand what causes the aneurysm. However, there are some factors that may be related:

Aortic injury;

Family history of the disease;

Narrowing of the arteries (atherosclerosis);

High pressure.

What are the symptoms?

As we pointed out, the person does not always know that they have an aneurysm. But when it breaks it’s a medical emergency, as there is a risk to life. Therefore, a hospital must be sought immediately.

Some signs and symptoms that characterize a ruptured aneurysm are:

Sudden loss of consciousness after a severe headache;

Severe pain in the head, back, abdomen or chest;

Accelerated heartbeat;

Dizziness.

Like the symptoms vary depending on the location of the aneurysm, it is possible to observe several signs of shock, such as high blood pressure, fatigue, mental confusion, being “out of it”, difficulty swallowing, changes in vision, nausea and vomiting.

As Emilia rightly said, she is lucky. Most people who have had a stroke-causing brain aneurysm and survived suffer from many sequelae, such as difficulty speaking and body parts with impaired movements. It is worth noting that in the brain, the affected area is practically dead.

While it’s not always possible to prevent this condition, there are a few things you can do to lower your risk of developing the condition.

keep a heart healthy diet, quitting smoking, trying to have the ideal weight and exercising regularly are some good habits in this regard. In addition, maintaining the routine of visits to the doctor is the best preventive action.