WhatsApp now lets you DELETE messages after TWO days

O Whatsapp announced yet another novelty. Users will be able to delete messages for everyone in conversations for up to two days after they are sent.

Until then, users were exactly limited to one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to click “delete for everyone”. After that, the only option available was “erase for me”.

However, with the new update, mistakenly sent messages can be deleted for everyone after 48 hours. It is worth mentioning that the feature to delete messages was introduced in the messaging platform in 2017.

How to delete messages?

To delete a message, the user must hold their finger on the content sent to select it. When you stabilize it, at the top of the screen, click on the trash can icon and select the option: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

The news was announced through the official Twitter account of the social network. In the text, the administrators wrote that “now” people “will have a little more than two days” to delete the messages.

Why doesn’t the new feature appear for me?

Normally, the Whatsapp it releases its resources gradually and, therefore, it is possible that the news is not available to all users at once, including you.

However, a good solution is to keep the application up to date. While this does not guarantee that changes will appear faster, having the new version makes it easier for you to receive new functionality.

Here’s how to update WhatsApp:

Go to the Play Store (Android) or App Store (Apple) and search for “WhatsApp”; On the application page, see if there is a button with the title “Update”; Click on “Update” and wait for the download; The app will restart and will be up to date. If the “Open” message is on the “Update” button, the application is already in the latest version available.

New feature promises to prevent accounts from being hacked

O Whatsapp is developing a feature to protect users from unauthorized logins or hacking attempts. An update was found in the beta version for Android that asks the user to verify the authenticity of an attempt to access on another device by confirming the name of the device and the time at which the operation took place.

According to what has been discovered, the functionality will serve as a last resort in the fight against unauthorized access, very valid in cases where the verification code is violated. In summary, the notice in the app will ask for a confirmation to “move the WhatsApp account to another cell phone” and, subsequently, will allow access to be rejected or authorized.

However, it is not yet known how the feature will work. Therefore, it is possible that the alert is issued when the main device is turned on, or without the need for the cell phone to authorize or not the migration of the account. However, it is still not clear the need to enable the security layer in the application settings.