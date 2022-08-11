WhatsApp releases privacy features EVERYONE has been waiting for

O Whatsapp finally announced a feature that many messenger users have been waiting for: which gives the chance to hide “online” status of specific contacts. The novelty was launched as a way to improve the privacy features of those who use the application frequently on a daily basis.

The announcement of the novelty was made by Mark Zuckerberg, who is also president of the company. But does not stop there! Changes will also be made in other sectors of the messenger and that promise to please the user base.

WhatsApp privacy changes

In addition to the option to be “invisible” while accessing WhatsApp, two other changes were announced.

The first of these is the possibility of leave groups silently, that is, without notification to others. Only administrators will be notified of the exit. The second concerns the Screenshot lock on single view messagessuch as sending sensitive or highly private content within the messenger.

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: Leave groups without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and avoid screenshots of single-view messages. We will continue to create new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

When do the changes start to take effect?

The new features are part of the global WhatsApp update package. They are part of the company’s campaign that seeks to raise awareness and educate people about the importance of privacy today.

“Over the years, we’ve added interlocking layers of protection to help keep your conversations safe, and the new features are a way for us to remain true to our commitment to keeping all messages private,” said WhatsApp’s vice president of products. , Ami Vora.

Regarding when the news will be implemented to all users, WhatsApp did not give an exact date, but confirmed that the update should arrive in August.