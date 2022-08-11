Where to watch ‘O Acontecimento’, ‘Papai é Pop’ and more premieres in Manaus cinemas

Movie: X – The Mark of Death

Direction: Ti West

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Mia Goth

Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their lonely, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast finds themselves fighting for their lives.

SCHEDULES

Cine Araújo Shopping Manaus Via Norte – 21:30 (Dubbed)

Cinépolis Shopping Ponta Negra – 20:45 (Subtitled) / 18:30 (Dubbed)

Cinépolis Millenium Shopping – 20:45 (Subtitled) / 18:30 (Dubbed)

Cinépolis Manaus Plaza Shopping – 20:45 (Dubbed)

Kinoplex Amazonas Shopping – 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:00 pm, 9:30 pm (3D Dubbed) / 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:10 pm, 10:00 pm (Dubbed)

UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 19:30 (Dubbed)

Film: The Beast

Direction: Balthasar Kormákur

Cast: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Leah Jeffries, Iyana Halley

Synopsis: The widower Dr. Nate Samuels travels to South Africa, where he met his wife, with their two teenage daughters to a game reserve. But what begins as a journey of healing turns into a terrifying struggle for survival when a lion, a bloodthirsty hunter survivor who now sees all humans as enemies, begins stalking them.

SCHEDULES

Cine Araújo Shopping Manaus Via Norte – 17:15, 21:30 (Dubbed)

Centerplex Shopping Grande Circular – 5:15 pm, 9:45 pm (Dubbed)

Cinépolis Shopping Ponta Negra – 18:45, 21:00 (Dubbed)

Cinépolis Millenium Shopping – 5:30 pm, 9:50 pm (Subtitled) / 3:15 pm, 7:40 pm (Dubbed)

Cinépolis Manaus Plaza Shopping – 3:00 pm, 5:10 pm, 7:20 pm, 9:30 pm (Dubbed)

Kinoplex Amazonas Shopping – 7:20 pm, 9:20 pm (Dubbed)

UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 22:00 (Subtitled) / 17:40, 19:50 (Dubbed)

Movie: Daddy is Pop

Direction: Ricardo Tiezzi

Cast: Lázaro Ramos, Paolla Oliveira, Elisa Lucinda, Leandro Ramos, Dadá Coelho

Synopsis: Comedy for the whole family that tells the story of Tom (Lázaro Ramos), an ordinary man who sees his life change when he becomes a father. Alongside his wife Elisa (Paolla Oliveira), Tom needs to learn in practice how to take care of his daughter and, in the midst of fun and exciting everyday situations, he presents an inner transformation that conflicts with the way society sees a father present.

SCHEDULES

Cine Araújo Shopping Manaus Via Norte – 19:15

Centerplex Shopping Grande Circular – 18:00

Cinépolis Shopping Ponta Negra – 2:15 pm, 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm

Cinépolis Millenium Shopping – 15:30, 18:00, 20:30

Cinépolis Manaus Plaza Shopping – 3:10 pm, 5:45 pm, 8:15 pm

Kinoplex Amazonas Shopping – 2:10 pm, 5:00 pm

UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 3:40 pm, 4:35 pm, 6:05 pm, 7:00 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:25 pm

Movie: Cursed Twin

Direction: Taneli Mustonen

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten

Synopsis: After a tragic accident that took the life of one of her twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move to the other side of the world with their surviving son in hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the peaceful Scandinavian countryside, soon takes a sinister turn as Rachel begins to unravel the excruciating truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to hold him back.

SCHEDULES

Cine Araújo Shopping Manaus Via Norte – 16:15, 21:00 (Dubbed)

Cinépolis Millenium Shopping – 21:30 (Subtitled) / 19:05 (Dubbed)

Cinépolis Manaus Plaza Shopping – 6:30 pm, 8:50 pm (Dubbed)

UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 17:10, 21:50 (Dubbed)

Film: The Event

Direction: Audrey Diwan

Cast: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajrami, Louise Orry-Diquéro

Synopsis: France, 1963. Anne is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. But when she becomes pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social origins disappear. Faced with the approach of the last exams and her belly growing, Anne decides to take measures, even if he has to face shame, suffering and risk going to prison. An adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel of the same name, which deals with her experience with abortion when it was still illegal in France in the 1960s.

SCHEDULES

Cine Casarão – 3:30 pm (Thursday), 5:30 pm (Saturday) (Subtitled)

Film: To Our Children

Directed by: Maria de Medeiros

Cast: Marieta Severo, Laura Castro, José de Abreu

Synopsis: Vera is a devoted mother, divorced after three marriages and living in a large family that includes her children and stepchildren. Fearless and experienced, she has already taken up arms to fight against the dictatorship and has lived in different parts of the world. Tânia, the daughter, is more straight and lives a marriage that is already complete.tar 15 years with another woman who is pregnant with her first child. Together, they discover the beauty of being part of a contemporary family.

SCHEDULES

Cine Casarão – 5:45 pm (Sunday), 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Film: Suddenly Drag

Directed by: Leo Falcao

Cast: Silvero Pereira, Tchaka, Frimes, Ruan do Vale, Pepita

Synopsis: Tired of being the joke at the station where he works, reporter Julião Siqueira decides it’s time for a change. He meets drag queen Lohanny, involved in a human trafficking case. Julião sees in Lohanny’s case the opportunity for his change of position, but he will need to enter the drag universe and learn great lessons.

SCHEDULES

Cine Casarão – 17:30 (Thursday), 19:40 (Sunday)