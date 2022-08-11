Where to watch ‘O Acontecimento’, ‘Papai é Pop’ and more premieres in Manaus cinemas

Movie: X – The Mark of Death
Direction: Ti West
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Mia Goth
Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their lonely, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast finds themselves fighting for their lives.
SCHEDULES
Cine Araújo Shopping Manaus Via Norte – 21:30 (Dubbed)
Cinépolis Shopping Ponta Negra – 20:45 (Subtitled) / 18:30 (Dubbed)
Cinépolis Millenium Shopping – 20:45 (Subtitled) / 18:30 (Dubbed)
Cinépolis Manaus Plaza Shopping – 20:45 (Dubbed)
Kinoplex Amazonas Shopping – 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:00 pm, 9:30 pm (3D Dubbed) / 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:10 pm, 10:00 pm (Dubbed)
UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 19:30 (Dubbed)
Film: The Beast
Direction: Balthasar Kormákur
Cast: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Leah Jeffries, Iyana Halley
Synopsis: The widower Dr. Nate Samuels travels to South Africa, where he met his wife, with their two teenage daughters to a game reserve. But what begins as a journey of healing turns into a terrifying struggle for survival when a lion, a bloodthirsty hunter survivor who now sees all humans as enemies, begins stalking them.
SCHEDULES
Cine Araújo Shopping Manaus Via Norte – 17:15, 21:30 (Dubbed)
Centerplex Shopping Grande Circular – 5:15 pm, 9:45 pm (Dubbed)
Cinépolis Shopping Ponta Negra – 18:45, 21:00 (Dubbed)
Cinépolis Millenium Shopping – 5:30 pm, 9:50 pm (Subtitled) / 3:15 pm, 7:40 pm (Dubbed)
Cinépolis Manaus Plaza Shopping – 3:00 pm, 5:10 pm, 7:20 pm, 9:30 pm (Dubbed)
Kinoplex Amazonas Shopping – 7:20 pm, 9:20 pm (Dubbed)
UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 22:00 (Subtitled) / 17:40, 19:50 (Dubbed)
Movie: Daddy is Pop
Direction: Ricardo Tiezzi
Cast: Lázaro Ramos, Paolla Oliveira, Elisa Lucinda, Leandro Ramos, Dadá Coelho
Synopsis: Comedy for the whole family that tells the story of Tom (Lázaro Ramos), an ordinary man who sees his life change when he becomes a father. Alongside his wife Elisa (Paolla Oliveira), Tom needs to learn in practice how to take care of his daughter and, in the midst of fun and exciting everyday situations, he presents an inner transformation that conflicts with the way society sees a father present.
SCHEDULES
Cine Araújo Shopping Manaus Via Norte – 19:15
Centerplex Shopping Grande Circular – 18:00
Cinépolis Shopping Ponta Negra – 2:15 pm, 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm
Cinépolis Millenium Shopping – 15:30, 18:00, 20:30
Cinépolis Manaus Plaza Shopping – 3:10 pm, 5:45 pm, 8:15 pm
Kinoplex Amazonas Shopping – 2:10 pm, 5:00 pm
UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 3:40 pm, 4:35 pm, 6:05 pm, 7:00 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:25 pm
Movie: Cursed Twin
Direction: Taneli Mustonen
Cast: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten
Synopsis: After a tragic accident that took the life of one of her twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move to the other side of the world with their surviving son in hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the peaceful Scandinavian countryside, soon takes a sinister turn as Rachel begins to unravel the excruciating truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to hold him back.
SCHEDULES
Cine Araújo Shopping Manaus Via Norte – 16:15, 21:00 (Dubbed)
Cinépolis Millenium Shopping – 21:30 (Subtitled) / 19:05 (Dubbed)
Cinépolis Manaus Plaza Shopping – 6:30 pm, 8:50 pm (Dubbed)
UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 17:10, 21:50 (Dubbed)
Film: The Event
Direction: Audrey Diwan
Cast: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajrami, Louise Orry-Diquéro
Synopsis: France, 1963. Anne is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. But when she becomes pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social origins disappear. Faced with the approach of the last exams and her belly growing, Anne decides to take measures, even if he has to face shame, suffering and risk going to prison. An adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel of the same name, which deals with her experience with abortion when it was still illegal in France in the 1960s.
SCHEDULES
Cine Casarão – 3:30 pm (Thursday), 5:30 pm (Saturday) (Subtitled)
Film: To Our Children
Directed by: Maria de Medeiros
Cast: Marieta Severo, Laura Castro, José de Abreu
Synopsis: Vera is a devoted mother, divorced after three marriages and living in a large family that includes her children and stepchildren. Fearless and experienced, she has already taken up arms to fight against the dictatorship and has lived in different parts of the world. Tânia, the daughter, is more straight and lives a marriage that is already complete.tar 15 years with another woman who is pregnant with her first child. Together, they discover the beauty of being part of a contemporary family.
SCHEDULES
Cine Casarão – 5:45 pm (Sunday), 7:30 pm (Thursday)
Film: Suddenly Drag
Directed by: Leo Falcao
Cast: Silvero Pereira, Tchaka, Frimes, Ruan do Vale, Pepita
Synopsis: Tired of being the joke at the station where he works, reporter Julião Siqueira decides it’s time for a change. He meets drag queen Lohanny, involved in a human trafficking case. Julião sees in Lohanny’s case the opportunity for his change of position, but he will need to enter the drag universe and learn great lessons.
SCHEDULES
Cine Casarão – 17:30 (Thursday), 19:40 (Sunday)