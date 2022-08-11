Why did Shailene Woodley decide to take a break from acting? Actress responds · Rolling Stone

Shailene Woodley Recalls How The Divergent Franchise ‘Did It Bad’ For Her Spirit

star of The descendants (2011), Divergent (2014) and the series Big Little Lies, Shailene Woodley decided to take a break from acting for a few years. In an interview with Magazine Cthe actress commented on this decision.

It is worth remembering how Woodley he has been working since he was five years old – and basically didn’t stop working until he was an adult. However, something was decisive for her to rest for a period: the last film of the saga Divergententitled Convergent (2016), which was hard on her spirit. So, the artist decided to expand into the world outside of Hollywood and rediscover her passion for acting – in addition to needing some alone time.

“I wanted to explore other things and learn about who I was in my mid-20s, because it’s been a while since I haven’t had time on my own,” she stated. “I’m not a people person. I really like solitude.” She also admitted that when she has fun, she prefers intimate experiences to larger events with crowds.

“I like going to small meetings: fewer people in a house with good wine and fun games,” he continued. Shailene Woodley. “I’d do a game night any day at an event, party or concert. I’m homebody.”

Which actress made Shailene Woodley have ‘faith in the film industry’?

Shailene Woodley she has worked as an actress since she was very young and starred in great hits among the teenage audience, such as Blame it on the stars (2014) and the franchise Divergent (2014). Throughout her career, she has worked with big names in Hollywood, including Nicole KidmanReese WitherspoonSebastian Stan and Meryl Streep. However, one actress was responsible for restoring her faith in the film industry.

In 2021, Woodley starred in the drama the Mauritanian beside Jodie Foster. Second cheat sheet, this experience was transformative for her. “I just worked with Jodie Foster and there is no one on this planet like her. That woman restored my faith in this industry simply by being who she is,” she told Interview Magazine.

The actress added: “She paved her own path from the beginning. You know so little about the personal life of Jodie Foster, about who she is as a human, and yet you feel connected to her in every movie because she gives herself to the fullest. She’s breaking down a movie from every perspective. The director’s lens, the producer’s lens, the art director’s lens, an actress’ lens. Meryl it is like that too. It inspired me to work harder than I had ever worked before and also to not give a damn.”