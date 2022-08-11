Willian’s departure will generate savings for Corinthians; see values

Corinthians will not profit from Willian’s departure. Even so, Timão will have a savings of R$ 10.5 million, since the athlete had a contract until the end of next year.

The attacking midfielder gave up pending issues that he would have been entitled to receive, but there was a clause that facilitated the player’s departure from Brazil.

With that, the only financial advantage of the Parque São Jorge club is to alleviate the payroll with a monthly amount that is around R$ 1.5 million.

According to information obtained by LANCE!, Willian’s salary was R$ 1 million/month. The other R$ 500 thousand referred to bonuses and diluted gloves. The alvinegra team paid half the amount, which corresponds to R$ 750 thousand monthly. The other 50% of the costs were borne by a partner, the company Sócios.com.

However, the rewards platform made the full payment of Willian’s contract time at the time of the settlement, in August of last year.

Even so, due to safeguards and administrative organization chart, the name of the midfielder was released month after month on the salary sheet of the Corinthians squad. The entry was entered separately at the time of payment to record the cash flow.

The impasse now is whether Corinthians will need to return to Sócios.com the rest of the months that Willian would play and have already been paid, if this will come out of the player’s pocket or if there will be an agreement between Timão and the company, so that the amount paid initially it will be kept with the Corinthians team, even to help the board go after a replacement for the departure of the former Corinthians number 10.

Finally, another R$ 10.5 million is still at stake.

EXIT CONFIRMED

Willian himself confirmed that he will not remain at Corinthians and that he will give up amounts to be received.

The main reason that took the athlete away from Timão was the desire of family members to return to live in England, where he lived for eight years, during the period in which he defended Chelsea (2013 to 2020) and Arsenal (2020 to 2021) .

Fulham, recently promoted to the Premier League, is the likely destination of the attacking midfielder, who was also scouted by Fenerbahce, from Turkey, at the request of coach Jorge Jesus.