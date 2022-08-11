Windows 11: Microsoft Releases Tabs Feature in File Explorer for Everyone on the Dev Channel

This Wednesday (10th), the Microsoft released build 25179 of Windows 11 for Insiders subscribed to the Dev channel with new features and improvements, notably making the tabs in File Explorer available to everyone. Although the developer has started testing tabs in Windows 11 File Explorer 11 months agothe novelty was only available to some users in the Beta channel and is only now available to all subscribers in the Dev channel.

THE Microsoft has been collecting feedback and fixing some issues over the last few weeks and it is likely that the much-requested and long-awaited tabs in File Explorer will arrive for everyone in 22H2 d versionthe Windows 11. In addition, the system will also switch to using a neutral word list so that the spelling does not immediately correct a term in a language other than the standard, but Microsoft did not reveal more details on this point.

As usual, build 25179 of Windows 11 also comes with a long list of fixes for various issues as well as another one for known issues like not being able to install the new version if do not have 24 GB of free space or more. Subscribers to the Dev channel should automatically receive Windows 11 build 25179 in the next few days. It is worth remembering that the Beta and Release Preview channels are testing the 22H2 versionwhich already includes many improvements and should arrive later this year. And you, did you like the tab system in Windows 11’s File Explorer? Tell us in the comments below!

