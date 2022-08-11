With classification, São Paulo can have a double for the Copa Sudamericana semifinal

With São Paulo qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana semi-finalthe club is free to register the ‘Nahuel’ duo for the semifinal – which will take place against Atlético-GO.

Nahuel Bustos arrived in the last few days. However, he was not presented in time for the registration for the quarterfinals. His namesake, Nahuel Ferraresi – who arrived in Brazil earlier this week – has not even been officially announced.

The two athletes will reinforce two Tricolor positions that were in a complicated situation. Bustos arrives to take a place that belonged to Rigoni, with the ability to help in creation and in the offensive sector.

Ferrasi plays as a defender. With Arboleda’s injury and his recovery after knee surgery, Rogério Ceni was left with few options for the position. In addition to Miranda, Léo and Diego Costa, he can only count on Beraldo and Luizão-who still doesn’t have as much experience to face a decision as important as the continental one.

On the situation of Feraresi, the thing! announced last week that this week the player should be presented. The two came from a partnership with the City group.

