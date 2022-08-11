With Leandro’s shirt number 2 and advised by Arrascaeta, Varela is presented by Flamengo | Flamengo

Leandro’s historic number 2 on the back and words of encouragement from Arrascaeta to complete the deal. If there’s one thing that Guillermo Varela can celebrate in his arrival at Flamengo, it’s being surrounded by the club’s historic idols. First step for those who were presented this Thursday with great ambitions.

The Uruguayan right-back, who enforced FIFA’s trigger for clubs in war zones, and left Dynamo Moscow, arrives on a one-year loan. Varela, however, has a new contract in the drawer until 2025, as he is free on the market in mid-2023 and has big plans for a move to Flamengo.

– I am very happy to join this great club, with a lot of history. I will do my best to be on the pitch as soon as possible with this shirt. Expectations are very high.

“There is a lot to compete and I talked to Giorgian, who gave me a lot of support to get to the club and I saw everything with my own eyes on the first day I went to Maracanã”

For about two weeks in Rio de Janeiro, the Uruguayan is already regularized and the expectation is that he will be listed by Dorival Júnior in the weekend’s match, against Athletico-PR, for the Brasileirão. As far as it depends, the debut is a matter of little time.

– I’ve been training with the team for several days and it’s the coach’s decision. I’m fine for Sunday and all the documentation has arrived.

Flamengo faces Athletico-PR Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. In the middle of the next week, Wednesday, Hurricane is again the opponent, but Varela is not registered for the Copa do Brasil. In Libertadores, the side will be one of the new faces in the exchanges for the semifinals.

– It was a huge surprise for me. It was my first time at Maracanã and to see a match as important as Libertadores, to see the crowd supporting and singing the whole game. This is felt on the pitch, it makes the players run around the crowd on the pitch. Is important.

– I’ve known Giorgian for ten years, since the Under-20s, and we have a great relationship. It’s been years of playing together and seeing him grow like he did here makes me very proud. He’s a great player, a great person, and seeing how the fans idolize him is important.

– The will is to play. That will be decided by the coach, as will be the next few days, but the expectation in a club like Flamengo is to be champion not only of Libertadores.

– If you learn a lot, some mature faster. I was very young and learned from great coaches. Each is different. Here, I come to learn from Dorival and I’m at his orders for him to take advantage of my characteristics for the team.

– Obviously, Flamengo is a showcase. It is one of the biggest teams in the world and being here is easier to call up for the Cup. Expectations are high. First, I want to play here, give my all for the team and then think about the World Cup.

– Giorgian was very supportive. He spoke about the club, the institution, which is at European level, and obviously the desire to come was huge. It was very difficult to say no to Flamengo, that’s why the decision was so overwhelming.

– All the players who are here deserve to play. There are no holders or reserves, the team is very good and that helps those who arrive. I hope it’s the same for me. Everyone has been very supportive since day one and my expectation is to get the shirt on as soon as possible.

