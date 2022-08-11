Xiaomi Redmi A1 to be revealed soon as an entry model

Redmi should soon present another input device, debuting a new family of models, with the arrival of the alleged Redmi A1. The device was found in tests and certifications, in which it had some details revealed.

The device has been seen in several places, initially found by informant Kacper Skrzypek, who identified its alleged codename “ice” and model number “220733SL”.

#RedmiA1 is coming. Just another budget smartphone, equipped with Helio A22 likely, codenamed “ice” https://t.co/1p0DvTR34K pic.twitter.com/H7ErU9QPrq — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) August 10, 2022

There are variations of this number, such as 220733SPI – which according to the website MySmartPrice will be from sister company Poco –, 220733SI, 220733SFH, 220733SPH and 220733SH, as well as a 220733SG that has been tested on Geekbench.



In the test, it was seen with the Helio A22 processor, one of MediaTek’s entry-level platforms, with four cores, all clocked at 2 GHz. In addition, it runs Android 12 operating system out of the box and has 3GB of RAM. With this set, he scored 141 points in the test with only one core and 497 points when using the full capacity of the platform.

Interestingly, this is the same technical set that Xiaomi used in an old entry-level smartphone from 2018, more specifically the Redmi 6A. It was even seen in certification at the FCC, the American regulatory body, measuring 164.6 mm in height and 76.5 mm in width. It is also said that it will only support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and have Bluetooth connectivity.

Unfortunately, other details regarding the phone remain a mystery. Therefore, it will be necessary to wait for its announcement, or more rumors about it, to know more information.

Source: twitter (via MySmartPrice)