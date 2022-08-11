Xiaomi updates its water filter with cheaper components

In March of this year, Xiaomi launched the Desktop Drinking Machine on the market. However, the product faced problems in gaining public favor due to its filters being too expensive. Also, it was not interesting to buy a machine that had to change the component frequently.

However, the Chinese manufacturer did not give up on the product and decided to launch an updated version of it. The MIJIA Drinking Machine Happy Edition came with the premise of solving cost issues and can be used instantly. Likewise, the dispenser comes with a removable bottle and a single core filter.

The insistence of Xiaomi and its derivative MIJIA help to expand the product portfolio, which has solutions for the home such as a robot vacuum cleaner and even smart lamps with different functions. A table water filter enters this arsenal to help with everyday practicality.