Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and Buds 4 Pro are released in China; see details

Among the various launches that Xiaomi is preparing for this Thursday, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro finally arrive in China. The former is an updated variant of the Watch S1, while the new headphones succeed the Buds 3 Pro, both from late 2021. The wearable stands out for its 1.47-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 480×480 pixels, with 600 nits of brightness and protection with a sapphire crystal. Everything comes packaged in an elegant old-school design, with a stainless steel body and ceramic bottom. On the sides we find the buttons, the rotating crown and the microphone and speaker, which we will use to answer calls, for example.

Water resistant up to 5 meters deep, it is equipped with a 24-hour heart rate monitor and oxygen saturation sensor. It is able to track sleep patterns and stress levels. It stands out, like the most basic model, for bringing more than 100 sport modes in the system. It even has built-in GPS to record outdoor activities such as cycling and running, without the need for a smartphone. It runs an unidentified 12nm processor, Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to iOS or Android, WiFi and NFC support. The 500 mAh battery promises 14 days of autonomy.

Still only available in China, with no forecast for the global market, the novelty comes at a cost 1,499 yuan (~BRL 1,129, in direct conversion)and is available with bracelets in brown, black and blue colors. On the other hand, the Buds 4 Pro stand out for being a pair of headphones with active noise cancellation with a remarkable 48 dB capability.









The brand’s most advanced earphones come with 11mm magnetic-type dynamic drivers, with Bluetooth 5.3, autonomy of 9 hours (which can be extended to 38 hours with the charging case), and also running on a 12nm chipset. The fast charging also surprises, which promises 3 hours of autonomy with just 5 minutes of charging. And if the design of the headphones can be similar to that of the Redmi Buds 4 Pro, the charging case in particular differs greatly from the accessories launched in May. The opening is quite differentiated, and the headphones are as if they were lying inside the case, and not just fit into a hole.

















