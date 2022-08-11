Yuri Alberto passed Libertadores decision without finalizing

Hired with important status to reinforce Corinthians’ attack, Yuri Alberto not only failed to play in the club’s two most important games of the year, but he didn’t even finish.

In 180 minutes in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, against Flamengo, the Corinthians number 7 did not perform as expected. Timão did not score goals in both matches, losing 3-0 on aggregate – 2-0 on the first leg, in São Paulo, and 1-0 on the return trip, in Rio de Janeiro.

Yuri debuted for Corinthians less than a month ago. The athlete’s first game was on July 20, against Coritiba. In the period, he entered the field seven times, still not disenchanted, tried nine shots and only one went towards the goal.

Of Yuri Alberto’s seven games for Timão, four were for the Brazilian Championship, two for Libertadores and one for the Copa do Brasil. Every time he submitted it was for the Brasileirão.

Yuri Alberto came accredited with great numbers in recent seasons. For Internacional, last year, he scored 19 goals in 55 games. These numbers led to the player being sold to Zenit, from Russia, for 25 million euros (R$) earlier this season.

As Russia went to war with Ukraine in February, Yuri chose to leave the country. He was loaned until June of next year to Timão, who also loaned goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan for the same period. In the Russian team, Alberto scored six goals in 14 games.