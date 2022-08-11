Zelensky urges Western countries to ban Russian visitors

Zelenksy’s request may only have limited support as Russia, despite sanctions, has extensive global business and Russian tourists are still welcome in holiday destinations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy asked countries in the West banning the entry of Russian visitors and the Kremlin responded with contempt.

Russians should “live without their own world until they change their philosophy,” Zelensky told the Washington Post website.

Such a ban, he argued, would be more effective than the current sanctions, which bar Russian airlines and Kremlin-linked officials.

Russians are still able to obtain visas for the European Union and the United States.

Zelenksy order may only have limited supportas Russia, despite sanctions, has extensive global business and Russian tourists are still welcome in holiday destinations such as Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned Zelensky’s proposal, saying that “this can only be viewed in an extremely negative light”.

“Any attempt to isolate the Russians or Russia it is a process that has no prospects“, he said.

The European Union Schengen visa allows a visitor to stay on the block for up to 90 days for tourism or business.

The visitor can travel freely within the 26-nation Schengen zone at that time, an area that encompasses 22 EU states plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Then, Russians can visit most EU countries, despite the lack of direct air connections. However, those on Western sanctions lists, many oligarchs and officials linked to President Putin and the Russian military, are barred.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year led to sanctions and tens of thousands of Russians going abroad. They include opposition activists, but also many who are politically disengaged and see better opportunities outside the Kremlin.

