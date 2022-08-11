Zombie musical? New Walking Dead almost had a special episode

Have you ever imagined a musical number set in the universe of The Walking Dead? The franchise’s new spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, almost had a special episode in this format. The showrunner of the attraction himself, Channing Powell, revealed the information.

With an anthology format, the new series has the freedom to create episodes that are very different from each other, whether with new characters or varied genres. In this way, the writing team conceived an adventure told through the prism of several musical numbers.

“We created a musical episode, which just for production reasons would be a little difficult to shoot,” the showrunner explained to Entertainment Weekly, revealing that the difficulties encountered by the crew on set made the idea unfeasible.

The musical episode, however, really exists. According to Powell, the script has been written, and if Tales of the Walking Dead gets new seasons, fans will be able to see the end result.

“Is written! We have a whole script about it. If we have a second or third season, I will work hard to make that happen. This story lives in my heart and in my mind.”

Franchise lovers may wonder: if the script is ready, why didn’t the series prepare the cameras and record this special episode? According to the showrunner, the production schedule for the first season of the spin-off left no room for other necessary elements, such as recording the songs and special preparation for creating and rehearsing choreography.

The idea of ​​a musical episode is in line with what Scott M. Gimple, head of The Walking Dead universe and co-creator of the spin-off, revealed in a statement to Talking Dead, a program that airs shortly after the episodes air. of the series on the pay channel AMC.

“[Em Tales of the Walking Dead] We may be making different formats and possibilities. Whether animation, music or different media. We want to surprise people every week with what they get.”

The first season of Tales of the Walking Dead will have six episodes and premiere in the United States this Sunday (14). The cast will include the likes of Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards and Danny Ramirez.