10 Game of Thrones episodes to watch before House of the Dragon premieres – News Seen on the web

House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones spin-off, will delve into the history of the Targaryens, family of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

House of the Dragon premieres August 21 on HBO and in the HBO Max catalog, the first spin-off of the acclaimed Game of Thrones. His story delves into the history of the Targaryens, 200 years before the events we follow in the original series. One of GoT’s most beloved characters, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), showed us a little bit of her family history, so we’ve rounded up the most important episodes of Game of Thrones to watch before the release of House of the Dragon.

Winter is Coming (Season 1 – Episode 1)





Game of Thrones’ first episode, “Winter is Coming” is a perfect introduction to the world of Westeros. In it, we have the meeting of the Starks, Lannisters and Baratheons after the death of the Hand of the King.

Across the sea, we meet Daenerys Targaryen when her brother and prince Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) forces her to marry the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) to claim an army and conquer Westeros. Right away we felt sympathy for the situation of Daenerys, who would be one of the protagonists of the series throughout its eight seasons on HBO.

Fire and Blood (Season 1 – Episode 10)





During the events that we will follow in House of the Dragon, the Targaryen family dominated the 7 kingdoms and were known for their imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict that will be explored in the spin-off series. Taking that into account, the final episode of Game of Thrones season 1, “Fire and Blood”, finally sees the return of the dragons.

Daenarys Targaryen, apparently the last living member of her household at that time, enters her husband Khal Drogo’s funeral pyre with the intention of sacrificing herself. Instead, she emerges unharmed, with the three petrified dragon eggs, which the next morning are newly hatched. In this way, the episode is important for showing the return of the dragons and representing the turning point in Daenerys’ journey in her quest to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, as well as demonstrating how powerful the Targaryens are.

Valar Morghulis (Season 2 – Episode 10)





The Targaryens are fascinated and moved by dreams, visions and prophecies, what will be seen in House was King Viserys’ dream of placing his heir on the Iron Throne, which is set to be a key motivation for him to declare an heir so early in your reign. In the Game of Thrones season 2 finale “Valar Morghulis”, we get a glimpse of this with Daenerys’ arrival at the House of the Undying, where she has a series of visions that foretell aspects of her future.

Additionally, the episode shows the Targaryens’ connection to dragons and how to use them to their advantage, as Daenerys uses Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal to exact revenge on Pyat Pree (Ian Hanmore).

And Now His Watch Is Ended (Season 3 – Episode 4)





The fourth episode of the 3rd season of Game of Thrones showed all the power capacity coming from Daenerys. After trading her dragons for the Unsullied army, she continues to be insulted in Valyrian by the slave trader Kraznys (Dan Hildebrand) of Astapor. In one of the production’s most epic vendettas, speaking fluent Valyrian, Daenerys orders her new army to free all enslaved people and orders her dragon to kill Kraznys, which it does. After the battle, Daenerys gives the Unsullied the option to leave, but they all remain by her side.

It was a thrilling victory for Daenerys, who also showed some of her ruthless nature.

The Dance of Dragons (Season 5 – Episode 9)





In addition to “The Dance of Dragons” sharing the same name as the Targaryen civil war central to the story of House of the Dragon, it’s in this episode that we see Daenerys riding her dragon, Drogon, for the first time. time in Game of Thrones. Dragon riding is a key part of the Targaryens, and will be something you see a lot in the spin-off series.

Book of the Stranger (Season 6 – Episode 4)





In Game of Thrones season 6, we have the conflicts between Daenerys and the Dothraki Khals. In “Book of the Stranger”, she found herself in a vulnerable position after being captured by the Dothraki army and taken to her spiritual home of Vaes Dothrak. However, when the most powerful Khals gathered to decide what to do with her, Daenerys closed the doors and started to burn the place down. But of course she was unharmed, which caused the Dothraki people to kneel before her, with another army to follow.

The Battle of the Bastards (Season 6 – Episode 9)





Battle of the Bastards is considered one of the most epic episodes of Game of Thrones because of the long-awaited showdown between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) at Winterfell. But not only that, in the episode we also have Daenerys destroying her enemies on Mereen mounted on Drogon while the other dragons set fire to the fleet of attack ships at the same time as the Dothraki army appeared to finish off the Children of the Harpy.

The Winds of Winter (Season 6 – Episode 10)





Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) has a vision again in the Tower of Joy and discovers Ned finding Lyanna covered in blood from childbirth. Lyanna begs Ned to protect her son from Robert Baratheon, who insists on killing the baby if he knows the true parentage. It is revealed to Bran that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, confirming one of the main fan theories, and Daenerys is not the only Targaryen who can legitimately sit on the Iron Throne.

The Spoils of War (Season 7 – Episode 4)





“The Spoils of War” is yet another episode that shows what dragons are capable of and, of course, how relentless Daenerys is. She was not as successful when she arrived in Westeros in the war for the Iron Throne, and even with her massive massive army and three dragons, she suffered some defeats for Jaime Lannister’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) army. However, in this episode she attacks the Lannister loot train and sets fire to the roof to prove her power, as well as avoiding Jaime’s spear with Drogon.

It’s also shown how far Daenerys is willing to go, considering attacking King’s Landing with her dragons – with Jon Snow reminding her that if she destroys King’s Landing, she’ll just be another tyrant.

The Bells (Season 8 – Episode 5)





“The Bells” is one of the most controversial episodes of Game of Thrones, when Daenerys definitely goes from a heroic figure to a villain when she burns down and destroys King’s Landing to kill Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

This episode was heavily criticized by fans, claiming that this turn in Daenerys’ story did not match the character. In any case, some episodes of the series foreshadowed Daenerys’ fate, showing the true nature of the Targaryens – as is well known, they tend towards madness, leading to saying that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin to see if they turn to madness or grandeur, which will also be an important part of House of the Dragon.