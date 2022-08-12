2 in 1: Xiaomi launches MIJIA Partition washing machine with double drum, smart drying and more

Xiaomi presented a variety of new cell phones and accessories this Thursday (11), but did not leave its home appliance portfolio in the background. The Chinese giant has just revealed the MIJIA Partition, a washing machine and dryer with two drums that have distinct functions, as well as smart features and high energy efficiency. With a maximum capacity of 15 kg, the top drum can hold up to 5 kg and has an optimized construction for delicate items such as baby clothes and underwear, so their quality is not compromised. The lower drum supports 10 kg and allows the cleaning of more robust and heavier accessories, such as bedding.

Both compartments work with dual direct drive motors that ensure a silent cleaning process, whose noise is rated at only 48 dB. The MIJIA Partition also has a drying function with a variable rotation fan and a feature that Xiaomi calls “intelligent wind and temperature control”. This process takes place in the lower drum and is limited to a capacity of 7 kg. According to the company, the airflow is 50% greater than the previous generation of the device.

The washer and dryer controls are on a touchscreen on top of the appliance. One of the functions that can be activated is the Clothing sterilization with ultraviolet light and silver ions that guarantee the removal of bacteria, viruses and mites, which harm respiratory health.

The device can be connected to the smart home through the MIJIA App, where it is possible to control and monitor the cleaning even when the user is not at home.

MIJIA Partition is now available in China through Xiaomi’s official website with the suggested price of ¥5,999, that is, around R$4,579. There is only the black color option. Although it is unlikely that the manufacturer will bring the appliance to Brazil, an alternative available in our country is the LG WashTower Lava e Seca, which arrived in July with a steep price of R$23,999, but can be found at retail for less aggressive prices.

